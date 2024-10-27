It is that time of year again, where network TV is back, and weeknights are now for sitting down and watching a new episode of your favorite show. From procedurals like 9-1-1 and High Potential, to sitcoms like Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, there are some seriously fantastic shows on Network TV right now. There is just something so special about turning on the TV at the same time every week to watch a new episode.

In the era of streaming, the most common form of watching television is the binge watch, where viewers watch one whole show or whole season at a time. Once the show is fully watched, the person moves on to another one. Network TV requires a certain level of patience, waiting a week between each episode, and longer for a hiatus. However, there are some serious benefits to network TV as well. These are 10 reasons why you should love network TV again.

10 You experience network TV in a different way from streaming.

Example: 'Grey's Anatomy'

Binge-watching has become one of the most popular ways to watch television, and for a reason. It can be really fun to become completely immersed in a show, and to not worry about waiting to find out what happens next. However, the weekly release schedule of network TV makes for an even better viewing experience. It is completely different from binge-watching, and can change your relationship with the show.

When you watch a show all at once, it can blur together as one story. Waiting in between episodes, and seasons, changes the way you experience it. For example, Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for over twenty years. The experience of that show is totally unique to Network TV, due to it having many seasons, and 20-something episodes per season. You get to know the hospital and the rotating cast of characters very well, and you experience it over a longer period of time.

9 Network TV has room for filler episodes.

Example: 'Abbott Elementary'

One of the downsides of releasing shows directly on streaming is how condensed the shows can become. You have a few episodes, usually ten or less, per season, being released as far as two years apart. In a rush, these episodes only focus on the most important plotlines, in order to carry the stories and characters along for the season. There is no room for anything outside the main plot.

With Network TV, though, there is breathing room for other episodes. It is so much fun to get to watch your favorite characters do normal things, when there is less of a rush to the season. This includes things like watching the teachers in Abbott Elementary hilariously freak out and start treating the school like a dystopia after a student gets ringworm. Another example is the first responders on 9-1-1 dealing with a bunch of weird calls when they thought they were cursed. You get to have more fun and get to know the characters better on network TV.

8 Network TV has holiday episodes.

Example: 'Doctor Odyssey'

Beyond the benefits of filler episodes is a more specific and especially enjoyable type of installment: the holiday episode. Unlike streaming shows which release all at once at a random time, network TV shows are seasonal. They typically have a first part of the season that releases in the fall, and a second part in the spring. Many of these episodes will fall on or around major holidays, and the shows wonderfully adapt to this.

Previously, this category has included some iconic holiday elements, like the Holiday Armadillo from Friends or Galentine's Day from Parks and Recreation. We are in an amazing age of network television right now as well, though. For instance, this season has 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, and Doctor Odyssey all releasing Halloween-themed episodes, just to name a few. There will no doubt be more holiday episodes in the winter holiday season as well.

7 The characters grow alongside you on network TV.

Example: 'The Rookie'

With a binge-watch, the episodes can all blend together into the memory of a single experience. Even with new seasons releasing every year or two on streaming, the experience of watching all at once can lump it all together. With network TV, you get to know the characters really well, much better than you would on streaming. For instance, Community often did episodes that focused on individual characters and what they were going through, like what "Virtual Systems Analysis" did for Abed Nadir.

There are still some really great and unique characters on network TV right now. Spending a night-a-week following these characters' lives makes you get to know them better, and you feel more connected to them. You really get to know these characters better than you would on streaming, with examples like Lucy Chen from The Rookie and Janine Teagues from Abbott Elementary. You feel their heartbreaks and successes for them, because you've been following along with them for so long.

6 You can theorize about what will happen next with network TV.

Example: 'Found'

With streaming, you typically watch the whole season at once. You don't have much time to think about what will happen next, because you are watching it as it happens. However, this can take some of the fun and excitement out of the experience of watching television. This is true with some of the more iconic drama shows of TV's past, like Lost and Revenge. These shows had fans theorizing each week to try to guess what the grand plan for the show was, and which character would die next.

There are still network TV shows worth theorizing about, like NBC's terrifying drama, Found, and ABC's medical dramedy, Doctor Odyssey. Fans can take the time to sit down and wonder what horrific thing that Sir has planned next, and how Gabi will still get out of it alive. They might wonder if Doctor Odyssey has a deeper meaning to it, like the popular fan theory that the whole show is actually taking place in either Max's mind or a sort of purgatory.

5 Network TV gives more weight to cliffhangers.

Example: 'Dallas'

If someone says the word "cliffhanger," they will likely get a lot of collective groans. Cliffhangers go back as far as Dallas' iconic "Who shot J.R.?" storyline. Cliffhangers can be infuriating, but they are also iconic and memorable for a reason. One of the best uses of this is when a season finale ends on a huge cliffhanger, and fans have to wait during the whole off-season before they can actually see it get resolved.

This can include past things like Ross saying Rachel's name at the altar in Friends, and Addison showing up and declaring herself to be Derek's wife in Grey's Anatomy. Some modern shows have figured out how to do the cliffhanger very well, too. There was Eddie getting shot at the very end of the penultimate episode of 9-1-1 season 4. There was also the Fire Country mid-Season 1 finale that ended with Bode's life at risk after falling off a bridge while saving a life.

4 The experience of watching network TV is more communal.

Example: 'Fire Country'

Sometimes, with streaming, a new season will drop and people will all talk about it together. With the binge watch, it is usually a more isolated experience of watching a show that was on air a long time ago. Network TV is much more of a communal experience, using weekly episodes to bring people together. You experience the season premiere, season finale, and everything in between, alongside other fans of the show.

Watching new episodes at the same time, on the same night every week, gives you the experience of watching the show alongside others. You can hear different perspectives on the show, as well as different opinions. You can hear other people's drastically different opinions on controversial characters, like Grey's Anatomy's Owen Hunt and Fire Country's Luke Leone. You can also catch details from other fans that you might have missed when you watched.

3 Slowburn ships.

Example: 'High Potential'