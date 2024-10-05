Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best anime of the new generation. It has become a worldwide phenomenon and for very good reason. So popular, in fact, that the first film in the franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, is the highest grossing anime film of all time. Not just the highest grossing anime film, either. It's also the highest grossing Japanese film of all time, as well.

With the anime finally wrapping up and preparing for a trilogy of films to complete the story with the Infinity Castle arc, there's no better time to hop on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba train. For anyone looking to get into the series, the long time between the ending of the anime and the release of the first Infinity Castle movie is the perfect time to watch through and get caught up. There are plenty of great reasons to give the series a watch.

10 Musical Score

Composed by: Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a plethora of incredible moments and sequences that are some of the best in anime at the moment. But a musical score can totally make or break any moment, no matter how well animated or performed. Thankfully for these Demon Slayers, they have an incredible score by Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura to play throughout their lives.

The scores for the show and its films are incredible and very memorable. Mixing some great orchestra with inspiration from traditional Japanese music makes for a vibe that is unmatched. When the score begins to kick in at the beginning of an upcoming action sequence, it sets a tone that never fails to get viewers excited. Or, when the series needs to slow down and get emotional, the score can easily bring tears for audiences.

9 Character Designs

Designed by: Koyoharu Gotouge

When it comes to designing a world as unique as the one in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, characters need to stand out with designs that not only are unique but capture the essence of the character. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge did a great job doing so, which has resulted in the anime taking them and completely enhancing them.

Whether it's the electric and zany Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono) having bright yellow hair and clothing or Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) having a boar head to represent his animalistic personality, the characters in this series all have designs that tell audiences who they are on visuals alone.

8 Voice Cast

Casting Director: Mami Okada

An anime's voice cast for every language is incredibly important. Any anime fan can say that a bad voice cast can completely break the immersion of the series they're watching. Some could even say it's been bad enough to get them to stop watching a series in general. Thankfully, the voice cast for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is stellar in every nation.

The voice cast for the English dub is very good. With Bryce Papenbrook being an absolute standout as Inosuke. But the entire Japanese cast is phenomenal in almost every facet of the cast. At the end of the day, though, the sub vs dub debate is ridiculous and there are incredible performances at all ends. Enjoy the show in whatever language!

7 Themes & Messages

Series Written by: Koyoharu Gotouge

The writing of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is consistently well done. The messages in the series' plot provide messages that are not only inspiring but also very heartwarming. Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), the show's protagonist, is the perfect vessel for said themes and messages.

The young Demon Slayer's journey to cure his sister brings forth a theme of family that warms hearts like no other. His consistent determination to protect his sister and save her from demonhood is the perfect example of what family should be like. Speaking of determination, Tanjiro also exudes determination that is unbeatable. He continues to fight through sequences that are extremely painful and hard to process, and does so with grace. He'd gotten a sword through the bottom of his jaw and continued to push through, not letting it stop him one bit.

6 World-Building

Series Written by: Koyoharu Gotouge

As stated, the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is very unique and said uniqueness keeps audiences invested in wanting to see more of the world around Tanjiro. Not only through those that inhabit it, but the rules and societies of the world. The establishment, which is the Demon Slayer Corps, is super well layered and has depth that makes it feel grounded and authentic.

If the world of a story feels basic, uninspired or boring, it takes a lot for an audience member to stay invested. A well-written character can save a poorly built world, but it's a lot of work. Having a well-thought-out world can intrigue audiences in a way a character or plot point never could. If something is revealed about the world that changes the way it works and, a result, the plot itself, it gets audiences to fall in love with the fictional world. A perfect example is the introduction of the Swordsmith Village.

5 Villains

Series Written by: Koyoharu Gotouge

Of the great characters in the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the villains are some of the best there are. The villains are actually some of the best villains in anime right now. With a fan-favorite being the one and only Akaza (Akira Ishida), the demon that killed Flame Hashira Rengoku (Satoshi Hino).

But all the demons featured in the show are incredible antagonists. Each demon continues to challenge Tanjiro and his friends in new and harder ways than those who came before. Meaning, they provide better fights each time they arrive. Not only are they astoundingly powerful, they're all very well written as well. Major standouts being the sibling villains of the Entertainment District Arc, Gyutaro (Ryōta Ōsaka) and Daki (Miyuki Sawashiro), who provide a great parallel to Tanjiro and Nezuko (Akari Kitō).

4 Relationships

Series Written by: Koyoharu Gotouge

When writing a story, character relationships are incredibly important. How characters interact and their dynamics can heavily inform plot moments and points. The character personality diversity in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba makes for great character moments and plot points that inform everyone's beliefs and actions in ways they wouldn't be able to without interacting with each other.

Nezuko is a huge cornerstone to informing character relationships. Everyone seems to have different opinions on whether she's safe or not, and it informs Tanjiro's relationship with others. The Hashira are also varying in character types, which makes their scenes together super entertaining, as they all have different relationships that keep things interesting.

3 Animation/Art Style

Animated by: Studio Ufotable

One of the most famous aspects of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is its animation and art style. It's commonly regarded as some of the most beautiful animation and art style in the game right now. Each season, it only gets better. It's colorful, vibrant, fluid and detailed, making it one of the most visually entertaining anime on air at the moment.

The elemental effects that emit from the swords the Demon Slayers wield make for some absolutely stunning sequences. The thick and bold line art also makes characters pop on screen. The fluid animation not only helps aid the fight sequences, but the slower and more emotional scenes, as well. It helps those scenes feel grounded and real.

2 Main Characters

Series Written by: Koyoharu Gotouge

While the villains are some of the best characters in the series, the main cast of characters is the true standouts. The main four protagonists: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke are engaging and lovable. They're so well written that audiences truly want to see them succeed. Not just because it makes the fight scenes better, but because they care about seeing these characters happy and well.

The main cast of a series is one of the most important things in the writing to nail, alongside the main plot. Not having characters people care about can kill an audience's engagement for the series. Tanjiro is one of the most charming protagonists in anime right now, and for good reason. Koyoharu Gotouge did an astounding job crafting this cast of characters, and it's a huge contributor to the series' success.

1 Action Set-Pieces

Animated by: Studio Ufotable

If there's anything that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is known for, it's the fight and action set-pieces. Each season, there's at least one action scene that blows everyone away and goes viral on the internet. With the most famous of them being the fight between Tengen Uzui (Katsuyuki Konishi) vs Gyutaro in the Entertainment District Arc.

The astounding animation from Ufotable is what makes these fight sequences so phenomenal. The vibrant elemental effects and fluid motion make for some of the best action in anime, alongside the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen. The fact at the end of the day is that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has some of the best fight scenes in the game right now and is borderline unbeatable at times.

