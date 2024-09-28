Funko Pop has announced that another musician will be immortalized as a Pop Vinyl figure this year. This time, it's the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire as her 1993 CMA Awards appearance will be transformed into a brand-new collectible. This POP Rocks figure will be released next year and fans have until November to pre-order the item.

Retailing for $15, this Funko pop figure immortalizes her 1993 CMA Awards debut, when she performed "Does He Love You" on stage with Linda Davis. The song peaked at number one on the Canada Country Tracks and Billboard's US Hot Country Songs in 1993. In addition, it received gold certification after it sold around 500,000 copies. The song was later revised in 2021 with Dolly Parton as the new duet partner.

Funko has released numerous figures of artists and celebrities in the past. Others include Panic! At The Disco, Michael Jackson, BTS, and Cher, just to name a few. Many of these Funko releases reference these artists' notable looks, songs, appearances, and performances. For example, Shakira had a Funko figure based on her Super Bowl LIV outfit. Meanwhile, Jackson had his 1993 Super Bowl look turned into a King of Pop collectible. McEntire is just one of many artists that have received similar treatment, and it seems the company doesn't plan to stop paying tribute to these artists.

McEntire's Music and Acting Career, Explained

McEntire is a successful country artist. She started her career in 1976 and has won 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 7 Country Music Association Awards, and 3 Grammy Awards. The singer has released 33 Studio Albums and had a co-residency with Brooks & Dunn from 2015 to 2021. Outside of her music career, she also participated in philanthropy. She was a supporter of numerous charities, like Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, and Feeding America, just to name a few. She also received the Horatio Alger Award for Education, Charity Work in 2017.

Not only is McEntire a renowned singer, but she's also an actress and a Golden Globe Nominee. She was a minor character in the TV show, Young Sheldon, where she played June, Dale's ex-wife. She has also appeared in other projects, such as Charlotte's Web, The Fox and the Hound 2, PJ Mask, and Spies in Disguise. She is set to appear in a handful of projects, one of them a lead role in the upcoming NBC sitcom, Happy's Place. She, of course, had her own sitcom, Reba, that ran from 2001 to 2007. Aside from her acting role, she was a former judge for the reality TV talent show, The Voice.

The POP Rocks: Reba McEntire (CMA 1993) Figure is now available for pre-order on the Funko Pop website until November 1. The estimated ship date is set for May 15, 2025.