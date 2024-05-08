The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with Reba McEntire in NBC's Happy's Place - a comedy about family, food, and unexpected partnerships.

NBC announces renewal of Lopez vs Lopez and Night Court, but Extended Family will not return for a second season.

Happy's Place marks Reba McEntire's return to television in a leading role, coming off her success on The Voice and Big Sky.

Prepare to get your ribs cracking when Happy's Place premieres on NBC. The network has given a series order to the Reba McEntire-led series, Deadline reports. McEntire will play Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father's restaurant, but the joy is short-lived when Bobbie discovers that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had. The series will be multicamera and also star Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. The series will reunite McEntire with Peterman, whom she worked with in her comedy series Reba and on Young Sheldon.

McEntire is an actor and singer known for starring in Reba for six seasons and selling millions of records. Her big break came on Reba, where she played a divorced woman trying to keep her remaining family together. After several unsuccessful attempts at leading scripted series, McEntire shifted focus to guest roles and reality TV, where she coached on The Voice, replacing Blake Shelton. McEntire has served as a coach since its twenty-fourth season. Happy's Place marks her return to television in a leading role and is the first pilot to be ordered by NBC back in January. McEntire was seen latest in ABC's Big Sky.

NBC Makes Decisions on Continuing Comedies

While announcing Happy's Place's pickup, NBC revealed that Lopez vs Lopez and Night Court would return for Season 3. Extended Family will, however, not return for a second season. In Lopez vs. Lopez, George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, play a father and daughter in the dysfunctional family comedy. Season 2's finale saw Mayan and the Lopez family undergo big changes while George took his first step toward sobriety.

The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch stars in Night Court, a reboot of the hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. She plays the eternally optimistic Abby Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Extended Family followed divorced couple Jim and Jill, who decided to continue raising their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. The situation becomes complicated when Trey enters the picture and wins Julia's heart. The series starred Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney. It was created by Mike O'Malley.

Details about when Happy's Place will premiere are not available yet.