Reba McEntire isn’t just a survivor, she’s a thriver, with the country music legend-turned-actress nabbing her latest gig in the upcoming film adaptation of The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion. Deadline broke the exclusive news today that McEntire will not only lead the cast of Fannie Flagg’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name but will also serve as a producer on the project. The title will be under the direction of Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise), with the screenplay adaptation penned by Bekah Brunstetter (Maid). Overseeing McEntire’s latest feature-length role will be Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin’s new studio on the block, Wonder Project.

The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion’s crossover from page to screen is the second for the author, as Flagg previously welcomed her book, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café, to cinemas through 1991’s Fried Green Tomatoes. While she may have nabbed an Academy Award nomination for her work as co-writer on Fried Green Tomatoes’ screenplay, it seems as though Flagg will be more hands-off for her latest crossover. Joining McEntire as producer will be Khouri alongside Wonder Project’s Jeremy Latcham. Third Coast Content’s Ben Howard executive produces, with Wonder Project’s Michael Musgrave overseeing.

Landing on shelves and in stores more than a decade ago, The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion is — like the other stories to come from Flagg — all about female empowerment. Set in Point Clear, Alabama, the tale follows Mrs. Sookie Poole, a mother whose daughter has just walked down the aisle with her forever partner. Ready to settle down and live life the way she’s always wanted to, there’s just one thing standing in the way of Sookie’s rest and relaxation — her 90-year-old mother, Lenore Simmons Krackenberry — a prim and proper Southern woman. After receiving a stack of letters that push her to investigate her lineage, Sookie discovers that she may very well be adopted and engrosses herself in the incredible stories of Fritzi Jurdabralinski and her sisters — a group of gals who not only ran the first All-Girl Filling Station to come from WWII but would also go on to rise to the challenge of becoming the first female Air Force pilots.

What Reba McEntire Has To Say About Her Latest Project

While she may be insanely busy at the moment with her new sitcom, Happy’s Place, as well as rejoining The Voice as a coach, McEntire is feeling nothing but good vibes for her work in the upcoming adaptation. In a statement paired with the announcement, she said:

“I’ve always been a fan of Fannie Flagg and her writing, and it’s been an honor to call her my friend for the past decade. I cannot wait to work with this incredible team to bring another one of her special stories to life on the big screen.”

As of right now, The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion hasn’t set a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can rent or buy Fried Green Tomatoes on Prime Video.

