Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.

Balding's career began not in Hollywood, but Chicago where she started off as a stage actress. In 1976, she'd land her first television gig, appearing in two episodes of the Emmy-winning action series The Bionic Woman, kicking off a string of guest appearances that include Lou Grant, The Rockford Files, and Starsky & Hutch. Along the way, Balding would pick up a pair of roles in the television movies The Gathering and Deadly Game, the latter of which saw her appear as the girlfriend of James Cromwell, himself the deputy of Andy Griffith's Abel Marsh. Before landing Soap, she also earned a recurring spot on Makin' It as Corky Crandall.

Her big break in Soap came as part of a scandalous storyline where her character Carol David is revealed as Jodie Dallas's (Crystal) baby mama. Carol played the role of over-the-top soap opera villain, seducing the gay Jodie into a one-night stand to have a child, ditching him at the altar after he wants to wed her out of parental obligation, and later kidnapping the child when she ultimately loses the custody battle. It was a bizarre storyline that cemented her within the show's lore as one of its most conniving and memorable. She ultimately left once the baby battle concluded, moving on to more television guest appearances in shows like MacGyver, Family Ties, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

After Soap, she landed several more recurring gigs, appearing in several episodes for Paradise and later having a prominent role in Charmed as Elise Rothman. Elise served as the editor for the fictional publication The Bay Mirror where Milano's Phoebe Halliwell had an advice column. She'd appear in 23 episodes from the show's beginning in 1998 to 2006.

Despite commonly appearing in sitcoms or dramas on television, Balding was also a classic scream queen appearing in horror films like Silent Scream and The Boogens. The latter film united her with her husband Conway who was behind the camera. Her cousin, fellow horror veteran and Texas Chainsaw Masscare 2 star Caroline Williams, shared a tribute on Twitter celebrating her long and varied career which you can read below, our deepest condolences to Balding's loved ones.