Over the last few years, Rebecca Ferguson has appeared in some of the most incredible novel adaptations in film and television. This year alone, she starred in Apple TV+’s Silo and will return as Jessica Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. But there’s more to come: During a red carpet interview in Rome for the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ferguson talked to Collider and provided an update on the upcoming adaptation of Joe Abercrombie’s Best Served Cold.

The project is still in very early stages: Ferguson was barely announced as lead a month ago. So far, we only know that Deadpool director Tim Miller is attached to helm. The approach to the source material is curious: Best Served Cold was published after the main story, which is dubbed The First Law Trilogy. This means that the entry point of moviegoers into that universe will be through a standalone novel. But, as Ferguson made it clear to Steve Weintraub, it’s all slowly coming to life:

“We were just talking about casting and who we want around. Yeah, I'm very, very excited. We'll see now with strikes and everything that's happening, but everything will happen in its own time.”

The First Law Is Coming

Best Served Cold is set in a cruel, kill-or-be-killed universe inhabited by Monza Murcatto (Ferguson), a ruthless mercenary whose popularity made her a target. After getting betrayed and left for dead, she embarks on a nonstop revenge quest in order to kill the seven men who tried to eliminate her. As the title suggests, she carefully plans her vengeance but is forced to fast-track her plans after another killer is dispatched to end her once and for all. Originally conceived as a trilogy that was kicked off with the best-selling novel The Blade Itself, Abercrombie’s series expanded into The First Law World, which now features ten books divided into trilogies, standalone novels, and short story collections.

It may be a while before we get to discover more about the Best Served Cold adaptation, but we certainly will see a lot of Ferguson before the project comes to life. The actor will return in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (which is expected to premiere in theaters on June 28, 2024, but that could change) and is expected to return for Season 2 of Silo, which Apple renewed last week.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in theaters on July 12. You can watch our interview with Tom Cruise below.