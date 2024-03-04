The Big Picture Rebecca Ferguson will star alongside Chris Pratt in the upcoming science fiction thriller Mercy for Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, helmed by director Timur Bekmambetov, is set in a crime-ridden future and is slated for a wide theatrical release.

Ferguson, known for her roles in Mission Impossible and Dune , has a promising career in Hollywood and continues to take on exciting projects.

Hot on the heels of her turn in this weekend's box-office champDune: Part Two, Rebecca Ferguson has set her next role. She will star alongside Chris Pratt in the science fiction thriller Mercy for Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports that Ferguson has signed on to the project, which is a science fiction thriller set in a crime-ridden future. Pratt will play a detective who is accused of a crime and forced to prove his innocence; Ferguson's role has yet to be revealed.

Mercy will be helmed by Russian director Timur Bekmambetov (Night Watch, Wanted, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), from a script by Marco van Belle (Arthur & Merlin). The studio has high hopes for the film's prospects; although many of their projects have gone straight to their Prime Video streaming wing, Mercy is slated for a wide theatrical release. No release date for the film has yet been set; the film is currently in pre-production, and is slated to begin production in the spring.

Who is Rebecca Ferguson?

Swedish actor Ferguson began her career on the Swedish soap opera Nya tider, and made a number of film and TV appearances in her home country. Her English-language debut came in the 2013 BBC Wars of the Roses-set miniseries The White Queen, where she played the titular role of Elizabeth Woodville. She made her American film debut in 2014's Dwayne Johnson vehicle Hercules, and followed that up with the smash hit Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, in which she matched wits with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt as super-spy Ilsa Faust. She has reprised the role in two subsequent Mission Impossible sequels, including last summer's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Her subsequent films included the musical hit The Greatest Showman, the Stephen King horror film Doctor Sleep, and the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence. She can currently be seen as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, reprising her role from the first film, and will star in the upcoming second season of the Apple science fiction series Silo.

Mercy will be produced by Charles Roven (Oppenheimer), who brought the project to Amazon. Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon will also produce, alongside director Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and Majd Nassif (Profile).

Rebecca Ferguson will star alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon MGM Studios' Mercy; no release date for the film has yet been set, but production is set to begin this spring. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Ferguson's Dune: Part Two interview with Collider below.