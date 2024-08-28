After featuring in one of the biggest movies of 2024 thus far, one Dune star has officially signed on for her next project. A new report from Variety revealed that Rebecca Ferguson has joined the cast of The Magic Faraway Tree, the upcoming film adaptation of Enid Blyton's novel series, The Faraway Tree. Ferguson joins Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy as those who have already been cast in the film, and she will play Dame Snap, a terrifying headmistress. The rest of the cast for The Magic Faraway Tree will be filled out by Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri Jones, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Larry Henry, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders, Hiran Abeysekra, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Billie Gadson, and Phoenix Laroche.

The screenplay for The Magic Faraway Tree is being penned by Simon Farnaby, who is best known for his work writing the script for Paddington 2 and more recently wrote the script for Wonka. Paddington 2 was only his second screenplay he wrote, an impressive feat considering the movie boasts a nearly perfect score of 99% (251 reviews) from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. His first job as a film scribe came in 2016 on the action satire movie Mindhorn, which he also starred in, and he made his writing debut in 2006, penning six episodes of the comedy series, Blunder. He also played the Taxi Driver in the 2018 Ewan McGregor-led film, Christopher Robin.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Rebecca Ferguson Movies?

Close

As the star of two major movie franchises, Dune and Mission: Impossible, Rebecca Ferguson alone has grossed more than $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. The highest-grossing movie of her career is Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the epic action film which also stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. The film grossed $786 million at the worldwide box office, but only narrowly beat out the second highest-grossing movie of her career, Dune: Part Two. Dune 2 hauled in roughly $700 million at the worldwide box office in 2024, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year behind only Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4.

The Magic Faraway Tree does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Ferguson in Silo Season 1 on Apple TV+ ahead of the Season 2 premiere on November 15.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+