The Big Picture Silo and Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in sci-fi thriller Mercy, out in 2025.

Ferguson raves about co-star Chris Pratt, calling him kind, smart, and a goofball with high intelligence.

Mercy features a stellar ensemble cast and promises to be a thrilling addition to the genre of classic thrillers like The Fugitive.

Rebecca Ferguson is no stranger to captivating roles and compelling storylines, and her latest project, Mercy, promises to be no exception. In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub about her fantastic work on Silo, Ferguson delved into what drew her to the film, her character, and the joy of working with co-star Chris Pratt. Ferguson revealed that the brief shooting schedule of eight days was a significant factor in her decision to join Mercy.

"It gave me time off," she said with a smile. However, it wasn’t just the convenience that attracted her to the project. The character of Maddox, an AI judge, intrigued her deeply.

"The character was intriguing, but the director and the producer, so Timur [Bekmambetov] and the producer, Chuck Rovan, who did Oppenheimer, it was the conversations with them about where they wanted to take the character of Maddox."

Ferguson was captivated by the potential of what she could achieve with Maddox in such a compact timeframe. "I have basically one look and so many small details in the acting. I know it's AI and it once again, puts me in sort of a futuristic box. For me, I pick the roles due to the character and what I haven’t done before."

Rebecca Ferguson Loves Working with Chris Pratt

A significant part of Ferguson’s enthusiasm for Mercy also stems from her co-star, Chris Pratt. Describing him as "the loveliest, kindest, and very smart human being," Ferguson couldn't hide her admiration. "I'm not saying that I'm shocked. It's just, like, I'm so happy to be working with such lovely people. I feel very lucky," she added. Her praise for Pratt continued, highlighting his unique blend of intelligence and goofiness. "He's such a goofball with a very high intelligence," she remarked.

Ferguson shared an anecdote from their rehearsal sessions, emphasizing Pratt’s quick wit. "We hadn't started filming [at this point], but when we were rehearsing, he left the room, and I threw him a one-liner and he just threw one back within a second, and I thought, ‘His mind is very active.’"

Mercy boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Annabelle Wallis, known for her role in Malignant, and Kali Reis, who received critical acclaim for her performance in True Detective: Night Country. Additionally, Rafi Gavron, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, and Kylie Rogers have joined the film.

The screenplay, crafted by Marco van Belle, is set in a near-future where capital crime rates have skyrocketed. It centers around a detective, played by Pratt, who is wrongfully accused of a violent crime and must fight to prove his innocence. Drawing comparisons to classic thrillers like The Fugitive, Mercy promises to be a gripping addition to the genre.

Mercy is set to be released on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.