Could The Greatest Showman really get a sequel? Don’t get your top hat in a twist just yet! Following reports this past summer during the Deadpool & Wolverine media frenzy, Hugh Jackman weighed in on whether he’d return to the role of PT Barnum in the worldwide box office hit, commenting how he would be “open” to the possibility. But now his co-star, Rebecca Ferguson shares exclusively with Collider her rather mixed feelings about the whole thing.

“No! Stop that. Come on!” she says while on a video call with Collider in support of Silo Season 2. “Sometimes things should just be left — also because I’d be jealous. I feel like my character was kind of cast aside. I’ll come back as a juggler.”

While fans have been clamoring for more circus magic with Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya since the film’s 2017 release, Ferguson — who played the famous opera singer Jenny Lind — admits she sincerely loved the experience. When aligning questions to Silo’s more musical moments in its sophomore season with co-star Steve Zahn, Ferguson revealed it’s an album she’d definitely keep on hand if she were trapped in a silo like the one on the Apple TV+ series. “That would be a good one. [The soundtrack] also has a lot of good memories to it. Yeah, I could go with that one.”

Hugh Jackman Has High Hopes for ‘The Greatest Showman’ Sequel

Ferguson’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about the future of the Greatest Showman franchise from the critically acclaimed director, Michael Gracey. After a rather modest opening at the box office, the film catapulted into word-of-mouth appeal with repeated viewings, turning the musical into a blockbuster, grossing over $435 million worldwide. In the years since its release and home entertainment escapades, The Greatest Showman found another life on TikTok, with fans partaking in dance trends and memes. But the biggest breakthrough took place this past August when audiences were treated to news of the film finally heading to Broadway during the D23 presentation.

While it wasn’t exactly the news some might have hoped for, the prospect of another feature-length film has remained a topic of interest for the stars, led by Jackman. In an interview with E! News in July, the actor expressed that while it would take time, he’s open to the idea of another round. “The first one took us eight years,” Jackman explained. “Maybe we started five years ago, and it’s gonna be another nine years. [But] I love that movie, and I loved everything about it. So yeah, I’m open.”

Whether or not a sequel materializes remains to be seen, but with Jackman’s openness and Ferguson’s fondness for the film, the dream of another Greatest Showman chapter may not be entirely out of reach!

