The Big Picture Rebecca Ferguson opens up about Ilsa Faust's death, admitting that she felt the character's arc had run its course.

Ferguson reveals that she wants Ilsa to go rogue and is interested in exploring the character's dark side, rather than being a team member.

Despite her departure from the franchise, Ferguson acknowledges the incredible work done by Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise in creating the character of Ilsa.

Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust was one of the best and most compelling characters to arrive later into the Mission: Impossible franchise when Christopher McQuarrie brought her to life opposite Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in Rogue Nation back in 2016. Faust, a British spy with a dark past and links to MI6, often worked in the shadows and never seemed someone Ethan could fully trust. But that almost was part of the appeal, as the two became romantically connected.

However, fans were left shocked when Isla was fatally stabbed by Esai Morales' Gabriel on a Venice bridge and left to bleed out in Dead Reckoning. Ilsa's death was a gut punch, and devastating, but in her first real public comments since the film's release last summer, Ferguson has opened up and admitted that she felt the character's arc had run its course.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, while on the media rounds for Dune: Part Two, in which she reprises her role as Lady Jessica Atreides, Ferguson was asked if Ilsa could, perhaps, make a miraculous return to the franchise. The bad news for fans of Mission? Ferguson is out, and if she's honest, she's glad to be at this point, citing not just the freedom of her schedule — she's made two films, as well as a full season of Silo for Apple TV+, while currently shooting a second, since wrapping on Dead Reckoning — but also concerns over the creative direction of her character.

What Did Rebecca Ferguson Say About Ilsa Faust's Death?

"Well, I mean, sometimes those three-picture deals you have in Hollywood, they end, and actors have the possibility of saying no," said Ferguson. "And we were at that point. Mission is such a huge dedication, and I've done it now, and it's fantastic. And it's amazing, and McQ and Tom wrote this incredible character."

"There's just that much you can do with a character, I find, and I'm entitled to my own opinion on this too. I want her to go rogue. I'm interested in the dark side, I don't want to be a team member, I'm not interested in that. And I felt like that was where we were headed. It takes a long time to make Mission too. It is blood, sweat and tears doing those. Since I finished, I've done a TV show and two movies, and they're still doing [the same] Mission. But, you never know."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning is streaming now on Paramount+.