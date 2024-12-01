The Bible has proven to be a surprisingly solid source for film and television adaptations over the years. Whether it's the surprising success of The Chosen or classic epics like The Ten Commandments, people have been drawn to the stories within the Old and New Testaments. But some people might not know about The Red Tent, a Lifetime miniseries based on the book by Anita Diamant. The Red Tent is unique among Biblical adaptations for two reasons: it came from Lifetime, the network that's best known for sappy Christmas movies & reality shows like Project Runaway, and it features Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role. Yes, the same Rebecca Ferguson who headlined Silo was part of a Lifetime Bible miniseries - but that's only part of what makes The Red Tent an interesting watch.

‘The Red Tent’ Puts a Feminist Spin on an Obscure Biblical Story

The Red Tent doesn't pull from a well-known Biblical story like The Ten Commandments or the all-time classic, The Prince of Egypt. Instead, it zeroes in on a minor character: Ferguson's Dinah, who is the daughter of Jacob (Iain Glen) and Leah (Minnie Driver). Dinah learns from Leah and Jacob's other wife, Rachel (Morena Baccarin), that the women in her family continue to worship Inanna, the ancient Mesopotamian goddess of love and fertility - despite the fact that Jacob talked to the Biblical God. Then, when Dinah's family travels to the city of Shechem, Dinah falls in love with a prince - and ends up sparking a war between her family & the royal family of Shechem. The fallout from this conflict continues to affect Dinah throughout her life while also winding through well-known Biblical stories.

The interesting twist that The Red Tent puts on the Bible is that Dinah's story, while minor, is completely different in the Old Testament. Genesis 34 says that Dinah was raped by the Prince of Shechem, causing her brothers Simeon & Levi to trick the prince and his father Hamor into circumcising themselves...then murdering everyone in the palace when they were still in pain. In The Red Tent, it's shown that Dinah is really in love with the prince, and the slaughter only happens because Jacob is furious that Dinah is skirting long held tradition. The miniseries also manages to touch on well-known Biblical stories like Dinah's brother Joseph and his coat of many colors, along with Jacob's death and how she deals with it. Yet, like its source material, it never lets these stories overwhelm Dinah's - allowing users to take a new look at certain elements of the Bible.

The Cast of ‘The Red Tent’ Is Its Greatest Strength…and Weakness

As stated before, The Red Tent has a pretty stacked cast for a Lifetime series. In addition to Ferguson, Baccarin and Driver, Debra Winger appears as Jacob's mother Rebecca - who Rachel and Dinah have a less than cordial relationship with. Vinette Robinson, who Doctor Who fans might recognize as playing Rosa Parks, has a brief role as Rachel's handmaid Biliah. The Red Tent provides plenty of unique dynamics due to this cast, but the best is the one between Baccarin and Ferguson. Baccarin's Rachel serves as the audience's introduction to the rituals that the women of Dinah's tribe participate in, and she's one of the few people who Dinah is able to have honest conversations with; her tension with Leah is also touched upon since Jacob favors Rachel Ferguson matches the energy, and goes a step above when portraying Dinah in different stages of her life. When she meets Prince Shalem (Sean Teale), it's literal head over heels. Toward the end of The Red Tent, she reunites with her family, and bids them a tearful goodbye; despite everything she's been through, she loves them and it shows.

But while The Red Tent had a talented cast, reviews pointed out a glaring flaw: most of the characters, despite playing Hebrew characters, were white women. The LA Times didn't hold back, saying that Will Tudor playing Joseph while the actors playing Simeon and Levi are more Arabic was "close to parody"; ditto the Hollywood Reporter, who pointed out a problematic trend of casting heroic characters with white actors. The fact that this was a year before Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings stirred up a similar outcry, it shows that Hollywood still has a long way to go when approaching these stories. Despite its casting raising some genuine concerns, The Red Tent manages to stand out from other Lifetime fare by showcasing a different side of Biblical lore - and features an amazing performance from Rebecca Ferguson in the process. It should definitely be in the conversation when it comes to Biblical adaptations.

