After witnessing the award-winning directorial debut of Rebecca Hall with Passing, fans are eager to know what the actor-turned-director will do next. We know that Hall's next project as director is titled Four Days Like Sunday and that she'll be directing herself for the first time as she also wrote and stars in the film. During an interview in which she was promoting her new TV series The Listerners, Hall talked to Collider about her next project and gave a brief overview of her upcoming feature.

Hall told Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival that it's a little early to talk about how she feels about being both the director and star of a movie and joking that Nemiroff should "Ask me in a couple of years." She went on to say:

"It feels like the next frontier. I've got no idea how it's going to go down, and I don't even know when I'm gonna make that movie. There might be something else before that."

Even though it may seem like an evasive answer, this kind of uncertainty is pretty standard in indie filmmaking — a territory in which sometimes even the most popular directors and actors might have trouble getting projects off the ground. Even after a greenlight, it then becomes a balancing act between handling a limited budget and attracting names that might help the movie, in turn, attract attention, and ultimately avoiding getting stuck in development hell.

Rebecca Hall Is "At The Top Of Her Game" With 'The Listeners'

Image via BBC

While we wait for Four Days Like Sunday, we can enjoy Hall's talent in The Listeners, which had early screenings last weekend at TIFF and was praised by Collider's Tania Hussain. In her review, the critic called the series a "thought-provoking mystery" and wrote that Rebecca Hall is at the top of her game with the series: "Able to convey a deep, conflicted demeanor and apprehension, Hall shows us what it feels like through her eyes, the furrow of her brow, or even a slight frown that speaks deeply to her modest, quiet desperation for answers."

The Listeners also stars Claire Ashton (Red, White & Royal Blue), Gayle Rankin (House of the Dragon), Amr Waked (Firebrand), Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown), Karen Henthorn (Passengers) and Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders). The series is based on the best-selling novel by author Jordan Tannahill. Episodes are directed by Janicza Bravo, who previously helmed episodes from series like Dear White People, Atlanta, Kindred, and Poker Face. The BBC series is yet to get a release date on North American screens and other territories.

