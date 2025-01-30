It’s hard to find a more legendary Hollywood career than that of James L. Brooks. The three-time Academy Award-winner has been a major force behind the big and small screen alike, not only helming classics like As Good as It Gets and Terms of Endearment but also serving as a co-creator of beloved titles such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi and The Simpsons. Essentially, anything Brooks attaches his name to turns to gold — in some cases, literally. However, the last decade or so has seen the creative take some well-deserved time away from the industry, giving him a chance to enjoy what he built for himself. Still, it’s hard to stay away from something that you love so deeply, so we were thrilled when it was revealed that the celebrated director would be returning to helm a new feature.

Titled Ella McCay, the movie will be the first to come from Brooks in 15 years, and it already has plenty of promise. Not much is known surrounding the movie’s plot or its character descriptions, but Collider’s Steve Weintraub got some fresh intel thanks to one of the movie’s performers, Rebecca Hall. While celebrating the world premiere of the actress’s upcoming biographical drama, Peter Hujar’s Day, at the Sundance Film Festival, she opened up about her experience on the set of Brooks’ return to filmmaking.

Explaining her initial draw to the project, Hall said:

“It was really dreamy. I'm a big fan of his. Broadcast News is the film that's been with me for a long time that I love and enjoy for many reasons, as well as many of his other films. It was a real trip. It was sort of everything I wanted it to be. I had a great time.”

‘Ella McCay’s Star-Studded List of Talent

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that when the visionary behind such favorites as Spanglish and How Do You Know was putting together the cast for his first film in nearly two decades, the stars quickly hopped into line. Sharing just a few of those names and what it was like to work with them, Hall added:

“Great other actors, as well — Woody Harrelson and Jamie Lee Curtis. Emma Mackey is fantastic. I had a really good time.”

Unfortunately, if you were hoping for more of a plot description surrounding the political-centered comedy, Hall won’t be the one to give away any possible spoilers. Admitting that she wasn’t sure what could be said and what was to be kept under wraps, the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star said: “You’ve blindsided me, and I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to say at this point.”

What we do know is that in addition to Hall and the other names mentioned, Ella McCay will also feature the talents of Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Spike Fearn (Alien: Romulus), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Albert Brooks (Broadcast News) and Troy Garity (Soldier’s Girl).

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Brooks’ return to filmmaking with Ella McCay and more updates from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.