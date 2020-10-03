New ‘Rebecca’ Posters Tease Psychological Drama at the Heart of This Netflix Movie

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled four gorgeous new posters for the newest adaptation of Rebecca. Directed by Ben Wheatley, Rebecca follows a young woman (Lily James) who struggles to make a fresh start with her new husband (Armie Hammer) as the ghost of his first wife looms large metaphorically — and quite possibly literally, too. Wheatley’s version of Rebecca is the second time author Daphne du Maurier‘s Gothic romance has been brought to the screen. Previously, Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine starred in Alfred Hitchcock‘s Oscar-winning 1940 adaptation.

The four new posters for Rebecca that were shared on Netflix Film’s Twitter and Instagram on Friday were designed by Julian House of UK creative agency Intro. House offered insight on the creative approach to these new posters, expressing a desire to bring the psychological tension of Rebecca to the forefront. House explains,

“The main thing they all share is a relationship between the three main characters. The romantic image of Mr. and Mrs. de Winter is thrown off balance by the shadowy presence of Mrs. Danvers. Collage and montage allow you to hint at the psychological undercurrents of a story.”

House’s new designs are certainly evocative. With deft use of double exposure, light, and color, House has managed to bring some nuance into the poster format to help tease the forthcoming story. The black-and-white poster of Hammer and James is a particular highlight, showcasing the hardness of Hammer’s character, the ominous Maxim de Winter, and the softness of James’ character, the second Mrs. de Winter. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how these posters reflect Wheatley’s Rebecca; the movie premieres in just two and a half weeks on Netflix.

Rebecca arrives on Netflix on October 21. Check out the newest (and very gorgeous) posters for Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of the Gothic romance below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix in October.

