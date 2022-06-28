One of America's favorite celebrity couples has just come aboard The Love Boat. It has just been announced that Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell have just joined the upcoming reality show The Real Love Boat, which will premiere on CBS on October 05, 2022.

The husband and wife duo will join the new dating show as hosts, guiding viewers and contestants through the dating adventure series inspired by The Love Boat, a comedy series that aired from 1977 through 1990. The original series, which aired for thirteen long years and became a staple in American pop culture, featured a rotating cast of actors appearing in guest appearances. Plots often centered on romantic storylines.

The new series, The Real Love Boat, will bring a group of singles together as they sail through the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship. The series will feature dates, challenges, and surprise new singles that will test paired off couples' compatibility and chemistry. Like the original series, the crew, captain, and cruise director will help to navigate the often choppy waters of love for their guests. After a month at sea, there will only be one winning couple to dock in the final port, taking home a cash prize and a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' cruise line partner.

Romijn and O'Connell said of their addition to the new series, “After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true." They continued, “[w]hen we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

O'Connell is currently the host of The Talk, a daytime talk show that examines current events and pop culture. He broke into the acting industry at the age of eleven, starring in the film Stand By Me. Romijn, on the other hand, got her start in modeling, though she quickly made a name for herself as an actress, starring in the 2000 film X-Men as the always blue and sometimes shape shifting Mystique. Romijn and O'Connell married in 2007 and have two daughters together. The pair are known for their down to earth approach to their own celebrity, and their comedic chemistry as a couple.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for the series. The Real Love Boat will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, October 5, at 9ET.