‘Rebecca’ Trailer Reveals a Haunting, Lush Netflix Adaptation Starring Armie Hammer & Lily James

After some intriguing teases featuring Armie Hammer in a striking yellow suit, Netflix has released the official trailer for Rebecca. This new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier‘s celebrated 1938 Gothic novel marks the second time the story has made its way onto the big screen. Previously, director Alfred Hitchcock tackled the story and crafted a stylish, acclaimed feature that nabbed the 1941 Best Picture Oscar.

Now, director Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) is taking a stab at du Maurier’s novel, bringing to life an adaptation penned by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Joe Shrapnel (Seberg), and Anna Waterhouse (Seberg). The trailer previews the romance between widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) and the eventual second Mrs. de Winter (Lily James) which quickly turns dark following the couple’s return to the de Winter’s Cornwall estate, Manderley. What began as a potent, all-consuming affair between two singles in Monte Carlo transforms into a marriage marked by the secrets and lies surrounding the death of Maxim’s first wife, Rebecca. Adding to the spookiness of it all is Manderley’s housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), who isn’t particularly fond of the second Mrs. de Winter or her nosiness into the circumstances of Rebecca’s untimely passing.

Wheatley’s update will no doubt be polarizing for longtime fans of Hitchcock’s adaptation, but followers of the director’s work will likely be curious to see how he fares working with material that is notably less masculine in its sensibilities than his previous movies. That said, Hammer and James make an enticing lead duo. Both actors seem comfortable in the demands of this period drama and certainly have the skills to craft engaging performances that will help this Rebecca update stand on its own two feet.

Rebecca will arrive on Netflix on October 21. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix this month.

And here is the official synopsis and poster for Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca update:

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.