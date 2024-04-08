The Big Picture Get ready for an epic intergalactic war with Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, where Kora and the warriors defend Veldt against the Realm.

Director Zack Snyder plans to expand the Rebel Moon universe with future films and accompanying comic books and video games.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins, and more, set for release on April 19.

The time is near for Zack Snyder’s rebels to wage a war in the upcoming Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver. We are days away from the sequel of Sofia Boutella-led Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and new looks are trickling in. Now we have a new look at the character posters from the film and they look savage. Each character from Kora to Noble is defined perfectly on the poster with their choice of weapon hinting at an epic intergalactic war.

After the events of the original film, The Scargiver will see Kora and the surviving heroes preparing to defend their home alongside the brave people of Veldt. But this road ain’t easy as each one of them will have to face the ghost of their past and define their purpose before they get Veldt free from the Imperium. The previously revealed images and trailer saw Kora working to get the band in shape for the big fight and teased the director’s signature tropes like some elaborate action sequences, violence, and lots of slow-motion shots.

Zack Snyder Wants to Further Expand ‘Rebel Moon’ Universe

The movie is counted among Netflix’s big investments in a bid to find its own intergalactic franchise, the universe has already expanded with prequel comic books and a video game, which will be released later this year. While the movies are expected to be a trilogy, the director also revealed plans for future films, if need be, "If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal." Snyder added, “I think in an ideal world, we’d definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then at that point I would be happy to hand it off to someone else. But I know what I want to do with it." The director’s cut of the first films is also long due, which only makes fans wonder, how vast exactly Snyder’s world is.

Along with Boutella, the movie brings back Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Elise Duffy as Millius, Ray Fisher as Darrian, Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy, Staz Nair as Tarak, Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius, and many more.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is set for an April 19 release. A Child of Fire is available on Netflix. You can learn more about the feature with our guide here and check out the new posters above.

