The Big Picture Netflix releases teaser for the second installment of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movie franchise, titled The Scargiver.

The first film received mixed reviews, with criticism of Snyder's world-building.

The Scargiver promises more war and battle sequences, with the return of major characters and a brewing romance.

Days after the release of Netflix’s epic space opera film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the streamer has unveiled the teaser for the second installment, titled Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Both films were shot simultaneously across more than 150 days by director Zack Snyder, and the idea is for Netflix to expand the movies into a fresh IP, following in the footsteps of the director’s debut film for the streamer, Army of the Dead.

Inspired by the Star Wars series and the films of Japanese auteur Akira Kurosawa, Rebel Moon is set in a faraway galaxy overseen by a fascist, militaristic regime. The first film followed the adventures of a young warrior named Kora, who went on an epic quest to round up a rag-tag team of soldiers to aid her in a fight against the autocratic villains. The movie ended with the team coming together to take down the primary antagonist, an evil commandant named Atticus Noble. But the film’s final scene revealed an even bigger threat, the tyrannical overlord Balisarius.

The teaser for The Scargiver suggests that it’s going to be more of a war movie as compared to the first one, which often felt like an epic fantasy. We see the team gathered together on the fertile farm planet Veldt, with the character Titus overseeing their training. The preview also shows glimpses of several major battle sequences, a brewing romance between Kora and Gunnar, and the return of Noble, who is immediately put in his place by Kora. As with the first film, Snyder's reputation for framing and composition feels fully earned.

Can 'The Scargiver' Make Up for 'A Child of Fire's Poor Reviews?

Reviews for A Child of Fire, however, haven’t exactly been ecstatic. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 23% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, among the worst scores ever for a Snyder film, and just one percentage point above Sucker Punch. In his review, Collider’s Eric Massotto praised the film’s technical aspects, but criticized Snyder’s world-building as “flat.”

The Scargiver stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi, the film will be released on Netflix on April 19, 2024. But before that, fans can expect an extended cut of the first film early next year. You can watch the new teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

