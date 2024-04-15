The Big Picture Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver hits Netflix on April 19.

Zack Snyder hints at a possible third installment, with extended cuts in the works for a late summer release.

The novelization of the first part expands the universe, setting up a richer narrative that could easily extend into a third film.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has certainly captivated a massive audience, to date. The first part, A Child of Fire, premiered on December 22 on Netflix, earning 34 million views within its first week. Now, with its sequel, The Scargiver set to land on the streaming platform this week, Snyder has been discussing the prospects of the series getting a third installment, such has been the enthusiasm for the film from the online community, in particular.

Snyder's comments in an interview conducted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt have significantly heightened this anticipation. During the interview, when asked about the potential for a third film, Snyder responded with characteristic humor, suggesting that showing enthusiastic support via Netflix's "rating system" — its little 'thumbs-up' algorithm meter — might be all it takes: "Probably just in general, a double thumbs up would probably do it."

Snyder also touched on the ongoing process of releasing extended cuts of the movies, targeting a late summer release. "Yeah, I think at the end of summer. I think sometime in August they're supposed to come out," Snyder confirmed. He mentioned that he's currently wrapping up these versions but faces some challenges with the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) over the film's rating. "I’m just in a battle with the MPAA trying to get my R rating," he shared, hinting at the edgier content fans can expect in these extended cuts.

The director's update on the extended cuts comes after the release of V. Castro’s novelization of the first part of Rebel Moon, which expanded the lore and depth of Snyder's cinematic universe. The mere publication of the novelization suggests an integrated approach to storytelling across different media, making the narrative even richer and setting up a broader world that could easily extend into a third film. Snyder had also spoken with ThePlaylist, where he added:

“We have definitely been working on a ‘Part Three,’ as far as the story goes. We definitely know where we’re all headed – we’ve known that for quite a while, to be honest. So yeah, I’m excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies – that would be fun.”

What Is 'Rebel Moon: The Scargiver' About?

Here’s how Netflix describes the next Rebel Moon installment:

“The Scargiver” continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver drops on Netflix on April 19, and Part One: A Child of Fire is available now. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates including Lovitt's full conversation with Snyder.

