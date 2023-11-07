The Big Picture Zack Snyder's highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, will have a one-week limited theatrical run in four cities prior to its streaming release on Netflix.

The 70mm screenings will take place in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and London, with theaters like the Egyptian Theatre and the Paris Theater being chosen due to Netflix's ownership.

Rebel Moon is the first part of a two-part epic, with a sequel set to be released next year. Director Zack Snyder will also be releasing extended cuts for both parts.

The first half of Zack Snyder's long-awaited sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, is slated for a streaming release from Netflix, but it's now been revealed that fans will have a short window to see it in a popular theatrical format. Variety has reported that the studio has set a one-week limited theatrical run of 70mm screenings for Rebel Moon. The screenings will occur in four cities, and will happen in the week prior to Rebel Moon dropping on Netflix.

According to Variety, Rebel Moon will screen 70mm showings in Los Angeles at the Egyptian Theatre, New York City at the Paris Theater, Toronto at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, and London at the Prince Charles Cinema. The screenings will be held from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, though exact showtimes are not yet listed. The choice of theaters for the screenings doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Netflix owns both the Paris Theater and the Egyptian Theatre. For the latter, the screenings of Rebel Moon will be one of the first major events for the rechristened theater, which is scheduled to open this month after a yearslong remodel helmed by Netflix.

The first part of Rebel Moon was previously announced to be getting a limited theatrical release in the week prior to its Netflix launch, but this is the first news of 70mm screenings. The film reel format remains popular among cinema enthusiasts, and showings of new films on 70mm are often a popular draw for movie theaters. It's no shocker, then, that Netflix would be interested in a 70mm run for a sci-fi tentpole like Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon Will be a Two-Part Epic

Originally envisioned as a Star Wars spinoff, the first part of Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a new arrival to the moon of Veldt. "Kora assembles a small band of warriors...who share a common need for redemption and revenge" after Veldt becomes threatened, according to a synopsis from Netflix. The A-list ensemble cast also stars Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, and Anthony Hopkins.

Not only is a sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, set to be released next year, but the first film is even set for its own expansion. Synder, infamous for his director's cuts of films, is planning extended cuts for both parts, and previously said that these two cuts together will extend the total project by nearly an hour. While no information about theatrical releases for the second part has been announced, this is likely on the horizon.

Snyder directed Rebel Moon from a screenplay he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The film was produced by Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for their Stone Quarry banner, alongside Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 22.