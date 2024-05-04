Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'

The second chapter of Zack Snyder's space opera epic has finally hit Netflix, with Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver dominating streaming charts despite taking a beating by critics. The epic finale of the duology (which Snyder plans to make several sequels of ) sees Kora the Scargiver (Sofia Boutella) and her band of misfit warriors take on the Imperium. Most of the two-hour film is just one big battle sequence, yet it seems to have some striking and unexpected similarities to one particular Pixar classic.

It's no secret that Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga was directly inspired by the Star Wars franchise. Snyder even pitched Rebel Moon as a genuine entry to the Star Wars universe to Lucasfilm, but when they passed on the concept, Snyder went to Netflix and retooled the story to become its own thing. The original intent to make Rebel Moon a Star Wars story is probably what has led many to call Rebel Moon a Star Wars rip-off. Still, it's strange to think that Rebel Moon appears to have less in common with Star Wars and more in common with A Bug's Life.

What is 'Rebel Moon' About?

Before getting into the rather strange similarities between Rebel Moon and A Bug's Life, let's briefly go over the general plots of each film. Rebel Moon primarily centers around a woman named Kora - a former soldier of the nefarious Imperium who has since fled to the peaceful farming planet of Veldt. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire begins with Veldt being visited by a massive Imperium force led by the cruel Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). Noble murders the village's leader, Sindri (Corey Stoll), and demands the village give him and his soldiers a large supply of food for their travels. Not ready to let her new home get engulfed by the Imperium, Kora and her companion Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) briefly leave the planet to find warriors to help defend against Noble's forces.

In Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Kora and Gunnar return to Veldt with a slew of other companions, including Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Nemesis (Bae Doona), Tarak (Staz Nair), and Milius (Elise Duffy). The team of rebels quickly form a bond with the village of Veldt's residents and work tirelessly to prepare for Noble's inevitable return, including hiding an Imperium starship to sneak onto their frigate. The ridiculously, ludicrously, absurdly long final battle sees some perish, like Gunnar and Nemesis, but the rebels of Veldt do ultimately reign victorious over Noble and the Imperium...for now.

The Numerous Similarities Between 'Rebel Moon' and 'A Bug's Life'

To summarize, one movie features a young outcast as they leave their home to assemble a group of heroes to defend said home from a tyrannical dictator and his band of loyal minions. The other is a movie that features a young outcast as they leave their home to assemble a group of heroes to defend said home from a tyrannical grasshopper and his band of loyal minions. Seriously, the similarities here are about as abundant as the grain in that twenty minute harvesting montage in The Scargiver.

Both Rebel Moon and A Bug's Life star a main protagonist who is very much an outcast in their society and who is responsible for the film's main conflict, with the only main difference being Kora is actively accepted by her new neighbors, while Flick is routinely made fun of. The antagonists of Noble and Hopper are also motivated less by the practicality of just ignoring the hero's home and more by a desire to inflict pain and suffering upon those they deem weaker than them. Noble and Hopper also have no qualms about murdering their own soldiers when they question their judgment.

Both heroes of Rebel Moon and A Bug's Life embark on a quest to find warriors to protect their home, each of them having their own distinct personalities. The warriors that the hero recruits also have some character similarities. For example, Nemesis from Rebel Moon and Francis from A Bug's Life are both classic tough and emotionally ambivalent figures that have a hard time connecting with others, yet they become a source of admiration for the children of the communities they're protecting. Finally, both movies feature the heroes hiding a secret flying weapon that ultimately turns the tide of battle. For Rebel Moon, it's the hijacked Imperium ship that Kora uses to sneak aboard the capital ship, and for A Bug's Life, it's the makeshift flying bird that the bugs use to scare Hopper.

'Rebel Moon' Also Has Parallels to 'Seven Samurai'

The similarities between Rebel Moon and A Bug's Life are certainly fun to consider, but both of them were very obviously influenced by movies like Seven Samurai. Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai is widely considered to be one of the most influential films ever made, and a poster child for the "hero's journey" style of storytelling. It's another film that follows an outcast hero as they assemble a group of defenders, all of whom look evil in the eye and tell them enough is enough. The list of movies that directly took key plot points from Seven Samurai is practically endless, including classics like The Magnificent Seven, the Mad Max films, and even the Star Wars franchise. As we can see from both Rebel Moon movies and A Bug's Life, it's had a pretty large impact on modern-day storytelling, for better or worse.

