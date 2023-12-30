Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'.

Zack Snyder's latest movies, Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead, couldn't be more different. The former is a massive space opera Snyder cooked up when he was in college that shifted from being set in the Star Wars universe to an original sci-fi franchise. The latter is an action-packed heist film that takes place in a zombie-infested Las Vegas — and it turns out that some of those zombies are far smarter and deadlier than expected. A few elements do tie both films together; chief among them is the fact that they both fall under a first-look deal that Snyder's production company Stone Quarry struck with Netflix. The second is that Snyder planned for both films to launch their own respective franchises. In one interview, he even revealed that one of these projects would feature a connection between both films — creating, in effect, a "SnyderVerse."

The Cancelled 'Army of the Dead' Miniseries Would Have Featured A 'Rebel Moon' Character

Snyder is a filmmaker who packs as much detail into his films as possible, whether it's his comic book adaptations or wholly original stories. This was the case for both Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon. Army of the Dead picks up years after a battle against the zombie hordes led Las Vegas to be quarantined by the government, until mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his team are sent by billionaire Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) to retrieve $200 million in cash. It turns out that there are 'Alpha' zombies capable of thought wandering the deserted casinos — and their leader, Zeus (Richard Cetrone), was imprisoned in Area 51 before a car crash set him loose. Snyder was planning an animated prequel series, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, that was meant to explore the fall of Las Vegas. It turns out that Ward and other mercenaries would have gone through a portal that connected to the universe of Rebel Moon.

Speaking to Total Film, Snyder went into detail about what the crossover contained. "At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across," he said. "In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it’s definitely a shared universe.” Despite concrete plans to link the two films together, Army of the Dead: Las Vegas remains on the back burner. The reasons for this were never revealed, but Snyder confirmed that a great deal of work on the series had taken place. "We did all the scripts and the animatics, and all the voices are recorded. So you could watch it, even in its crazy animatic form — you can watch the whole run," he said. Even though Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas never came to fruition, one of the characters makes an appearance in Rebel Moon.

‘Rebel Moon’ Features an Alien Who May Be the Key to the Zombie Outbreak in ‘Army of the Dead’

True to Snyder's word, Rebel Moon does feature an alien that has ties to the zombie outbreak that took place in Army of the Dead. In order to find members for their rebellion against the Motherworld, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) enter a bar packed to the gills with alien creatures. One of these creatures is a blue spider-like being that has attached itself to a human corpse — and can animate the corpse with its tentacles. This spider/corpse combo tells Kora and Gunnar that General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) is fighting as a gladiator on the moon of Pollux; Kora needs Titus' military strategy to defend the moon of Veldt. Shortly afterward, the spider flees the bar when a firefight breaks out.

The fact that this spider-like being can animate corpses points to a potential connection to Army of the Dead. After all, what's a zombie but a reanimated corpse? The link goes deeper than that, though; in Army of the Dead, it is revealed that Zeus has a zombie queen of his own. The queen is decapitated, as Tanaka's right-hand man, Martin (Garrett Dillahunt), wants to bring it to his boss to reverse-engineer the zombie virus. When Zeus discovers his queen's headless body, he reaches into her womb and pulls out a stillborn baby...and that baby is glowing the same blue as the spider alien. There's also the fact that one of the zombies has a cybernetic skeleton similar to The Terminator underneath its decaying flesh. Cybernetics are quite prominent in the world of Rebel Moon as Nemesis (Doona Bae) uses her cybernetic arms to generate heat into her swords, while Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) has cybernetic implants that allow him to survive a deadly duel with Kora.

The connection between Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon could be fleshed out in potential upcoming projects. Not only is the second half of Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, slated to drop next year, but Snyder has confirmed that he is working on the Army of the Dead sequel — appropriately titled Planet of the Dead. Such a title invites a world of undead possibilities, or even a universe, given that interdimensional travel is now a possibility. Only time will tell if Snyder further strengthens the bonds between Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead.

