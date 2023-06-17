During Netflix’s TUDUM event, Netflix released a new featurette for Rebel Moon. Created by Zack Snyder, the upcoming galactic adventure promises to kick off a new successful franchise for the streamer.

Snyder began his Rebel Moon journey by imagining what a mature Star Wars story would look like. Unfortunately, Lucasfilm didn’t respond positively to Snyder’s pitch, which led the filmmaker to keep developing his idea in a brand-new fantasy universe. As the behind-the-scenes video shows us, that might have been a blessing in disguise. Without the restraints of a pre-established universe, Snyder could pour all his creativity into bringing an excitingly fresh galaxy to life, filled with quirky characters and breathtaking locations.

While the new featurette doesn’t reveal much about Rebel Moon’s story, the video shows us some star-studded cast members in full costume, ready to fight for their freedom. Sofia Boutella leads the movie as Kora, a brave young woman who travels to find warriors who can help defend her peaceful farming planet from the ruthless Regent Belisarius (Ed Skrein). The tyrant preys on the weak to consolidate his interplanetary empire, and only a band of unlikely heroes can stand in his way.

The new video also teases the stylish action scenes Snyder has conjured for Rebel Moon. From the few frames we watch in the featurette, Rebel Moon is nothing less than stunning. And with Snyder planning to release an R-rated cut of his space epic, fans should expect things to get extremely violent during the uprising.

When Is Rebel Moon Coming to Netflix?

Rebel Moon is the first movie coming from a first-look deal signed by Snyder and Netflix after the filmmaker’s highly-successful Army of the Dead, which spawned a franchise on the streaming platform. By the looks of it, Rebel Moon is about to become yet another hit for Netflix, with many more stories ready to be told in this new galaxy far, far away. For starters, Rebel Moon will be split into two parts since one movie was not long enough for Snyder to tell the story. Furthermore, the design of alien planets and strange cultures we can see in the new behind-the-scenes video proves Snyder is creating a unique fantasy setting that could be explored for decades.

Rebel Moon’s star-studded cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees and Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins.

The first part of Rebel Moon will hit Netflix just in time for Christmas on December 22, 2023. There’s still no release date for the second part of the story, although Snyder promises fans won’t have to wait too long. Check out the new featurette below: