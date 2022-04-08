Netflix has a handful of exciting films in the works. One of those films, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, is about to enter production, and now we know more additions to the large ensemble cast. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, and Alfonso Herrera have joined the space epic. Elwes will be playing the king of the galactic empire while the other actors roles are unknown.

They join a cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, and Sofia Boutella in the lead role. The plot for the film tells the story of a “peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

The production of the film is set to last until November and Netflix must be really excited about the possibilities of this new universe as there are plans to split the current project into two films. There are also ideas for multiple spin-offs if the initial plan is deemed a success.

Snyder, who is directing and co-wrote the film with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, has had a great relationship with Netflix so far. After the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year, the director rode that high by releasing Army of the Dead for the streamer which was well received by both critics and audiences. That horror epic quickly got a spin-off film of its own late last year in Army of Thieves.

All four of the new actors added to Rebel Moon have had very accomplished careers so far. Elwes is probably the most well-known of the group, starring in films like The Princess Bride, Saw, and Black Christmas. He also appeared in Season 3 of Stranger Things. Elwes has been very busy of late as he will appear in Mission: Impossible 7 and the upcoming Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Stoll is best known for playing the villainous Yellow Jacket in Ant-Man, but the actor has appeared in many films like West Side Story and The Many Saints of Newark. Huisman has found a lot of success on the small screen with roles in hit shows like The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Orphan Black, and The Haunting of Hill House while Herrera has appeared in the Netflix series Sense8 and Ozark.

From all accounts Rebel Moon appears to be Netflix’s answer to Star Wars and Snyder has proven he has an incredible eye for epic visual storytelling. The cast and crew has a lot of talent behind it, so hopefully, this means sci-fi fans are in for a real intergalactic treat. Rebel Moon is about to enter production which means we are probably going to hear even more news about the film like a release date soon.

