Zack Snyder has been directing some of the most visually stunning movies for the last couple of decades. From his debut with Dawn of the Dead, quickly followed by 300, to his exceptional portfolio of DC Extended Universe movies like Man of Steel, his work excites fans for every new release. His latest release, Rebel Moon, is the introductory film to an entirely new sci-fi universe from Synder's imagination. Though, at one point, he had considered tying it to the Star Wars franchise, the idea eventually fell through.

Since the idea for Rebel Moon was decades in the imagination, Snyder was right to hold on to his specific ideas for the movie. What he had envisioned was too racy for Star Wars, and with an R-rated extended cut to be released in the future, it wouldn’t quite fit the entire demographic. This also opens up Snyder to a unique casting for his characters, which you can learn more about in this extensive guide.

Sofia Boutella as Kora

Sofia Boutella takes the lead role in Rebel Moon as 'Kora', a farmer in a moon colony on Veldt. However, Kora’s past ties with the Imperium army are revealed as the dominating force comes to claim her community’s resources, making her take action. Using her battle skills and influence with friends, she forms a group of warriors to protect Veldt from the incoming attacks.

The fight scenes Sofia Boutella had to prepare for are as intricate as hard-hitting. Though she had a stunt double (Mel Jin) to perform some of the more intricate movements, Boutella’s background in dance kept her at pace with Kora's character in battle. Not a stranger to sci-fi and action, the Algerian actress was the world's deadliest sidekick in Kingsman: The Secret Service and an alien warrior in Star Trek Beyond. As Boutella advances in her acting career, starring in more central roles, Rebel Moon might be the franchise to slingshot her into a household name.

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Zack Snyder described Kai as the Swiss army knife on the team, and who better to take on that Renaissance man role than Charlie Hunnam? Driven by a certain ratio of greed to loyalty, Kai is a mercenary pilot capable of creating connections with all walks of life, making him a valuable trove of information for both sides. Kora enlists his help for transportation, among his other skills, to aid the resistance group fighting against the Imperium. Though he claims to be guided by his wallet, Kai might actually have a soft spot for Kora and the resistance, but only time will tell.

As a well-connected outlaw, Kai’s character is not so dissimilar from Hunnam’s role as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy, where he leads the biker club by the same name. However, Hunnam’s first breakthrough in acting started back in 1999 in the TV series Queer as Folk, but the British actor is famous now for more action-adventure films such as Pacific Rim, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Gentlemen.

Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Michiel Huisman portrays 'Gunnar', a humble farmer in charge of harvesting on Veldt. His love for his home is evident when the Imperium comes to collect his harvest, and he decides to join Kora in the mission to defend the moon. He doesn’t have any special skills aside from farming and knows very little outside his homeland, but he is extremely loyal to his family and friends.

Originally a Dutch actor from the Netherlands, he started his career in the soap opera Goede tijden, slechte tijden. It wasn’t until after his role in Zwartboek, one of the most successful Dutch films ever, that he started being cast in English roles. Since then, he has appeared alongside Brad Pitt as Ellis in World War Z and even took over the role of Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones.

Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

Admiral Atticus Noble, played by Ed Skrein, is the ruthless leader of the Imperium troops sent to strip Veldt of its resources. He is a heartless militant, as he executes any farmer who dares to defy his order. He is the primary antagonist of the film and one of the main reasons Kora is pushed over the edge in deciding to fight back.

Coincidentally, the British actor Ed Skrein also portrayed Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones for a season but likely ended it in contractual disputes. He also portrayed the main villain in Deadpool as Ajax and replaced Jason Statham as a lead in The Transporter Refueled.

Djimon Hounsou as General Titus

Djimon Hounsou has the perfect eyes to take on the part of General Titus, the forlorn look of a man who served his military only to be cast aside to fight like a gladiator in coliseums. The once staunch Imperium soldier is one of the first people Kora wants to enlist in the resistance group. Reluctant at first, Titus eventually is convinced and joins the group to defend Veldt.

Hounsou is easily recognizable for his role as 'Juba' in Gladiator and is expected to be in the upcoming 2024 Gladiator 2. He’s also well known for starring with Leonardo DiCaprio in Blood Diamond and playing the father and football star ​​Steve Mardenborough in Gran Turismo. Not to mention his work with Steven Spielberg in Amistad as Joseph Cinqué.

Staz Nair as Tarak

Staz Nair goes into beast mode as Tarak, a prince from a noble family who owes a lifetime of work to a rancher. By joining the resistance, he breaks his oath to pay his debts; however, after some convincing, he is willing. He’s known for being able to communicate with nature and his ability to ride the giant flying Bennus.

Another Game of Thrones cast member, Staz Nair, played Qhono in a recurring role during seasons 6, 7, and 8. He also portrayed William Dey in a couple of seasons of Supergirl and starred as Rocky in the 2016 The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Doona Bae as Nemesis

Heartstricken with grief at the loss of her children, Nemesis, played by Doona Bae, chopped off her own arms and replaced them with mechanical weapon attachments. The Imperium was responsible for the death of her children, so she used her new abilities to become an assassin and sleigh high-ranking members in her quest for vengeance. She would make quite an easy recruitment for the resistance as she is already on a similar path.

Doona Bae might be most recognizable as her character Park Nam-joo in The Host, the national archer who used her abilities to fight off the monster. She originally gained attention for her role in Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance as Cha Young-mi, but she later began appearing in English-language films such as Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending.

Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe

Ray Fisher portrays Darrian Bloodaxe, a member of the Black Mountain rebels, who has always been a part of the Imperium resistance but never had the necessary movement to pull off any major missions. His dedication to high-risk, low-reward attacks on the Imperium proves that he is certainly dedicated to the resistance, and he quickly joins Kora’s team.

Fisher has worked with Zack Snyder on several projects, starring as Cyborg in Justice League and appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as the same character. He also had a significant role in Season 3 of the True Detective series as Henry Hays and is set to have a part in the upcoming movie The Piano Lesson.

Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy (Voice-over)

Anthony Hopkins voices Jimmy, a sort of ominous-looking android that wears the antlers of a deer as a crown. Originally sent to Veldt to acquire the moon harvest, Jimmy befriends a local who changes his mind or computer, if you will.

Hopkins might be the most prolific actor on this list, as he has starred in film and television since the 60s. He’s won multiple Academy Awards for performances such as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and, more recently, Anthony in The Father. He’s even voice acted before as the narrator for the Jim Carrey version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

Cleopatra Coleman plays Ray Fisher's character sister, Devra Bloodaxe. She aided Darrian in their small but successful attacks on the Imperium. Coleman is an Australian actress who was busy in 2023, as two other horror films were released, with her starring in Cobweb and Infinity Pool

E. Duffy as Milius

E. Duffy plays Milius, a farmer who once lived in another world that the Imperium decimated. She joins Kora’s resistance to defend Veldt from the same fate. Apart from being in several other short films, Rebel Moon will be E. Duffy’s debut in a major motion picture.

Jena Malone as Harmada

Jena Malone plays Harmada, who appears to be a nightmarish cross between a spider and a human and stands at around 14 to 18 feet tall. It’s unclear whose side Harmada is on, if any. Malone has been in many great films over the years, starting with a bang in Bastard Out of Carolina as Ruth Anne 'Bone' Boatwright. Since then, she’s been a recurring character in The Hunger Games and played Gretchen Ross in Donnie Darko. Her performance in Neon Demon also showcases the darker stories she’s acted in.

Corey Stoll as Sindri

Corey Stoll portrays Sindri, the brave farmer who stood up to Admiral Atticus Noble when asked to give up their harvest to the Imperium. Stoll is recognized for his role as Congressman Peter Russo in House of Cards, Dr. Ephraim Goodweather in The Strain, and Ernest Hemingway in Midnight in Paris.

Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

Fra Fee embodies Regent Balisarius, the commander of the Imperium army. Fra Fee’s most famous role was perhaps Courfeyrac in Les Misérables. Since then, he’s played Kieren in Monochrome, portrayed Jim in Animals, took on the role of William Bogue in Boys From County Hell, and depicted Fergus in Pixie.