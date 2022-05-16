The upcoming sci-fi epic from writer and director Zack Snyder is already looking to be one of the most star-studded films in the coming years, and it just added more. Deadline is reporting that Netflix film has added Ed Skrein to the cast, replacing Rupert Friend. It is also being reported that Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, and Rhian Rees have also joined the film’s cast.

Rebel Moon is said to take place in a peaceful colony out in the distant parts of space. But, when the colony finds its existence threatened by an evil ruler with a powerful army, they send a young woman to get help from the warriors of the surrounding planets. The film is the first to come from a first-look deal signed by Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions, with Netflix. The script was written by Snyder with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

Back in February it was announced that Friend was playing the main villain of the film, but now it seems Skrein has replaced him due to scheduling conflicts. Not much is known about the character except that they are said to be leading the armies attacking the colony. Details on the characters being played by Coleman, Fee, and Rees have yet to be disclosed.

Skrein is known for his roles in films like Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Coleman recently appeared in the Hulu drama series Dopesick and has also starred in other series like The Last Man on Earth and White Famous. Fee recently played one of the main antagonists in the Marvel Disney+ series Hawkeye. He has also been seen in movies like Les Misérables, Boys from County Hell, and Cinderella. Rees is known for her role in the 2018 Halloween and can next be seen in Jordan Peele’s Nope and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. They are joining a cast already filled to the brim with talent that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, and Alfonso Herrera.

Rebel Moon will be directed by Snyder, whose previous credits include 300, Man of Steel, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He will also be producing the film with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry with Eric Newman serving as a producer for Grand Electric. Executive producers on the film include Bergen Swanson, Hatten, Johnstad, Sarah Bowen, and Ori Marmur.

There is currently no release date for Rebel Moon.

