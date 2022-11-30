Streaming powerhouse Netflix will be teaming up with Zack Snyder after the unprecedented success of his movie Army of the Dead. After Zack’s lengthy run at Warner Bros and DC, he's found a new home with the streaming service promising an array of exciting new projects. His next film Rebel Moon has been touted to be an epic two-parter with the likelihood of spin-off properties. A lifelong Star Wars fan, Snyder initially intended Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie. He had the idea to pitch Rebel Moon as a more mature take on the universe created by George Lucas. That idea was shut down after Walt Disney Co. acquired LucasFilm in 2012. Snyder then set up a deal with Deborah Snyder’s production company Stone Quarry and Netflix for Rebel Moon to be reworked into an entirely new universe.

Rebel Moon represents a slight shift for Zack Snyder into a distinct sci-fi subgenre that is set in a peaceful colony on the border of a faraway galaxy. The one-time peaceful colony faces an existential threat from the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Residents of the colony in a bid to repel this great evil send out a young female dispatch rider named Kora who has a checkered past to solicit the help of different warriors from neighboring planets. The epic sci-fi fantasy will be produced by Eric Newman (who produced Snyder’s first feature debut), Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder. The script for Rebel Moon is co-written by Kurt Johnstad who worked on 300 with Snyder and Shay Hatten who also co-wrote with Snyder on the Army of the Dead. Snyder will also be directing the film. Below are all the details regarding the cast, trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far for the upcoming sci-fi fantasy.

Is There A Trailer for Rebel Moon?

There is no trailer for Rebel Moon. A trailer is not expected to be released until a couple of months before the film's release. Although, there is a possibility of Netflix releasing teasers, set photos, and some ‘first looks’ in the coming months to ramp up the anticipation levels.

When Is Rebel Moon Releasing?

Netflix has not set a release date but if everything stays on track production-wise, there’s a possibility the movie would be released around the third and fourth quarter of 2023. It is advisable for fans of Snyder's past work not to hold their breath as this is a rough estimate and films of this scale take a few years to make. And that is without the consideration of potential reshoots.

Who is the Cast of Rebel Moon?

Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins will be playing the voice of Jimmy, a JC1435 sentient mechanized robot who once protected a defeated king. Fans familiar with Hopkin’s work would suggest his role on Rebel Moon is keeping in line with the career trajectory of the acclaimed thespian. Anthony Hopkins is one of England’s most renowned and respected actors and is best known for his role as the frightening Hannibal Lecter in the film The Silence of the Lamb - as well as its sequels Hannibal and Red Dragon. He also played the role of Mission Commander Swanbeck in the film Mission: Impossible II. He won his second Academy Award in 2021 for his leading role in Florian Zeller's acclaimed drama The Father.

Sofia Boutella plays the role of Kora, the young woman burdened with the task of marshaling a defense force to stand against the forces of Regent Balisarius. Boutella is best known for her role as Gazelle in the action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service. She is also known for her portrayal of Jaylah in the Sci/Fi action film Star Trek Beyond. Her other film credits include Atomic Blade, Climax, Hotel Artemis, and The Mummy.

Djimon Hounsou will be on the cast of Rebel Moon, as General Titus. Details about this character are relatively still unknown. Hounsou is an actor of incredible talent and expertise - he is best known for his roles in films like Blood Diamond and Amistad. Hounsou also has starred in several MCU titles including Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel as Korath the Pursuer. His other movie credits include Shazam, In America, and Furious 7.

Ed Skrein plays the role of Regent Balisarius, the ferocious and cunning interplanetary warlord who plans to lay siege on a colony in a distant galaxy. Skrein is best known for his role as Daario Naharis in the third season of Game of Thrones. He is also quite popular for playing the villain Ajax (Francis) in Deadpool. Skrein’s other movie credits include Born A King, Alita: Battle Angel, and Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk.

Other cast members of Rebel Moon include Charlie Hunnam, Cleopatra Coleman, Michiel Huisman, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Kingston Foster, Corey Stoll, Bae Doona, Alfonso Herrera, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ray Fisher, Fra Fee, and Staz Nair.

What is Rebel Moon About?

Zack Snyder’s penchant for grandiose storytelling is put on display in Netflix’s new epic space sci-fi film Rebel Moon. The story is set in motion when a relatively tranquil colony on the edge of a galaxy is threatened by the vile Regent Balisarius. In a desperate attempt for redemption, habitants of the colony dispatch a young woman with a cryptic past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to aid in the resistance.

The official synopsis reads:

A young woman seeks out warriors from other planets to fight the tyrannical armies terrorizing her peaceful colony.

When Did Rebel Moon Film?

Filming for Rebel Moon commenced in April 2022 and reportedly wrapped in early November. Production mainly took place in California.

Who is Making Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon will be the first movie to feature a new-look partnership between Zach and Deborah Snyder’sThe Stone Quarry, Netflix, and Wesley Coller’s production company. The producers for Rebel Moon are Zack Snyder along with Deborah Snyder and Eric Newman for his company Grand Electric. The executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric, Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad. The script for Rebel Moon is written by Snyder, Hatten, and Johnstad.