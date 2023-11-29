The Big Picture Netflix has created an immersive experience at CCXP for their upcoming film Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, including a rebel bar, spaceships, costumes, and life-size wax figures of the main characters.

Fans attending CCXP will have the opportunity to learn more about the characters and the world of "Rebel Moon" through panels with director Zack Snyder, producer Deborah Snyder, and cast members such as Djimon Hounsou, Sofia Boutella, and Charlie Hunnam.

Rebel Moon will be released in select theaters on December 15, 2023, followed by a worldwide release on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

As this year’s edition of the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) gears up to start this Thursday in São Paulo, journalists, influencers, and some selected fans had access to Spoiler Night – a compact preview event in which you have the chance to get a look at the con pavilion before the hordes of fans start flooding the event in the official four days. Collider's Steve Weintraub is on the ground at CCXP to get a look at each of the stunning displays. This year, Netflix went all out when bringing Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire to life inside the con.

The streamer recreated a rebel bar from the world that Zack Snyder (Batman v. Superman: The Dawn of Justice) is set to unleash this winter. Fans who swing by will also have the chance to take a look at some impressive spaceships, as well as the costumes from Imperium servants and supporters, which were first revealed earlier this year during Netflix’s fan event TUDUM.

For the fans that want to learn more about the characters, they’ll be able to take an up-close look at life-size wax figures depicting General Titus (Djimon Hounson), the lead character and rebel hero Kora (Sofia Boutella), and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman). The trio of actors will also be present for the Rebel Moon panel along with Snyder, producer Deborah Snyder and fellow cast members Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Ray Fisher (True Detective), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) and E. Duffy.

Creatures, Androids, and Rebels Are all Welcome at the 'Rebel Moon' Booth

Image by Steve Weintraub

Last but not least, the models that are certain to attract the bulk of CCXP attendees are the impressive-looking beasts and androids from the Rebel Moon world, who are also on display and can be spotted from a distance due to their epic scale. During the panel, Snyder and the cast will certainly expand on the world they put together and tease the full story, which is set to conclude with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, which premieres in 2024.

Originally planned as a standalone Star Wars adventure, Rebel Moon took shape when Snyder realized he wouldn’t have as much liberty as he wanted while tethered to the Jedi world. So, the director pitched an ambitious space opera story to Netflix, and as it certainly looks like, the streamer went all in on the high-concept adventure. This Saturday, the director will delve a lot deeper with the public into the concepts and worldbuilding of the franchise.

Netflix premieres Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire on December 15 in select theaters before debuting it worldwide on the platform on December 22. Check out the rest of the display images below and stay tuned at Collider for more CCXP news.

