The Big Picture Zack Snyder shares an exclusive Rebel Moon poster on social media, ahead of his CCXP panel in Brazil.

Rebel Moon's cast includes Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, and Charlie Hunnam.

The film is available to stream on Netflix on December 22.

Zack Snyder has posted a brand new exclusive poster of his upcoming film Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire on social media, as part of an announcement for his CCXP panel in São Paulo, Brazil. The convention is known for its panels with creators and actors, previews of upcoming films and TV shows, and exclusive merchandise events. The CCXP booth for Rebel Moon this year also features an immersive experience that includes exciting things like life-sized wax figures of the main characters, spaceships, costumes, and more!

Sofia Boutella spearheads the star-studded cast ensemble and the new poster of Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, which also includes big names like Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, and Bae Doona, among others. The film is complex and is one of the two films of the series — with intricacies sophisticated enough to pave the way for potential spinoffs.

The first trailer of Rebel Moon was released at Gamescom 2023 and fans were instantly able to notice Snyder’s signature dark and intense visual effects, previously seen in his films like The Man of Steel and 300. However, given that it’s a completely new universe, understanding the trailer in its entirety was a bit difficult. The complete trailer was released during Netflix’s Geeked Week ‘23 event on November 12, with thorough commentary from Snyder himself.

The Cast of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire’

Another cool thing about Rebel Moon’s cast? The Academy Award-winning veteran actor Anthony Hopkins voiced the JC-class robot who is named Jimmy, whom Snyder wanted to have a soul, and which Hopkins has seemingly perfectly brought to life.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will be available to stream on Netflix US on December 22, 2023. The film will have a limited theatrical run starting December 15, 2023. The sequel of the film, which is titled, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is later expected to be released on April 19, 2024. Check out the new poster below:

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou Main Genre Adventure Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama Studio Netflix

