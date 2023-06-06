Zack Snyder is ready to deliver his next film by the end of the year, and Rebel Moon promises to take audiences into an entirely new world, where the destiny of an entire galaxy awaits. Vanity Fair recently revealed the character descriptions for the main players involved in the upcoming story, setting the stage for the potential franchise that Netflix is looking forward to exploring. However, Lightsabers won't be around when it is time for Snyder's new characters to fight against the oppressive force that won't let the community go. Heroes and villains will rise throughout the course of the story.

Kora (Sofia Boutella) will be the main character of the story. As a former member of the Imperium, she knows exactly what happens to the people who live in the places where the organization arrives for exploitation next. She wants the community to stand up and fight back against the government that has the clear intention of tearing their land apart. Kora is meant to be a complex hero, due to the fact that she used to work for the Imperium before changing her mind and dedicating her life to protecting those who couldn't protect themselves. She has the destiny of the galaxy in her hands.

Charlie Hunnam will be in charge of playing Kai, a pilot who will do whatever he can to help Kora in her quest of saving her new home. Due to the steampunk nature of the world where Rebel Moon takes place in, it will be hard to find proper equipment for combat or traveling, leaving the characters at the mercy of whatever scrap metal they can find hidden within their planet. Added to that, a hero who has left his glory days behind him will be needed to accomplish the mission, and Kora will need to do whatever it takes to convince him of joining her quest.

Who Else Will Fight the Imperium?

Djimon Hounsou will portray this wounded hero, and General Titus knows that his prime is already in the rearview mirror. Hopefully, Kora's mission and her will to change the fate of the people around her will be enough to convince him to join the battle once again, before it's too late and the Imperium creates a disaster on yet another helpless planet. Perhaps this mission allows the characters to cross paths with Tarak (Staz Nair), a shirtless hero who has a powerful connection to nature which allows him to communicate with an immense creature known as a Bennu.

Michiel Huisman will play Gunnar – a handsome but meek farmer, Doona Bae will play Nemesis – a partially mechanical swordsmaster, while Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman will play a brother and sister team – Darrian and Devra, respectively. E. Duffy will play a non-binary refugee looking for justice for their planet which was destroyed by the Imperium.

Jena Malone and Anthony Hopkins enter the fight as a spider-being and centuries-old robot named Jimmy, respectively. Ed Skrein will play an Imperium officer who serves under and Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius, who rules over the area of the galaxy at the heart of the movie's story. Until Rebel Moon arrives in theaters, you can check out Collider's interview with Zack Snyder below: