The Big Picture Netflix released character posters for Zack Snyder's space opera Rebel Moon featuring Kora, General Titus, and Kai as they navigate a violent war in search of their place in the galaxy.

The success of Rebel Moon could lead to a new Netflix franchise, with a confirmed release date for the second part of the story titled Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Kora, the young hero of the story, must confront her past working for the oppressive Imperium while trying to save her people and take down the evil organization before they can cause more damage.

Netflix has released new character posters for Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder's upcoming space opera following a young woman as she tries to save her planet from an oppressive government. Kora (Sofia Boutella), General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) and Kai (Charlie Hunnam) are some of the faces featured in the new posters, as all the characters try to find their place in the galaxy in the middle of a violent war. The future of the galaxy will be placed on Kora's shoulders, as the young hero does everything in her power to free her people from those who have harmed them for years.

Rebel Moon could actually be the start of a new franchise for Netflix, as the second part of the story already has a confirmed release date. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be added to the streaming platform's catalog on April 19, 2024, only a few months after the main characters are introduced in Snyder's next film. Considering how the studio loves to expand the intellectual properties they possess, if the space opera turns out to be a hit, there's no telling what could be developed in the future. In the meantime, Kora has to stop the Imperium before it's too late.

The subtitle for the first part has been confirmed to be A Child of Fire, and it will follow Kora as she tries to save as many people as she can without losing her own life. The controversial aspect of her life the protagonist will have to deal with is the fact that she used to work for the Imperium itself, and as her allies realize who she used to be, things could get more complicated for her. Nevertheless, she will prove to the galaxy that her heart is with the brave group of rebels trying to take down the evil organization before it can cause more damage on multiple planets.

Zack Snyder Creates a New World

Close

Rebel Moon will allow Zack Snyder to create a new world of his own, years after the filmmaker built the bases of the DC Extended Universe. After directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a different version of Justice League, Snyder crafted his skills at telling a larger narrative over the course of several installments. As Kora continues to meet remarkable people and terrifying villains in the world of Rebel Moon, there are many possibilities to expand the potential franchise. It will all come down to the viewership numbers the film can earn for itself next month.

Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix on December 15.