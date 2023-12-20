The Big Picture Zack Snyder's original two-part sci-fi film Rebel Moon was given a green light by Netflix, with Snyder having full creative control and a guaranteed director's cut.

Rebel Moon follows the story of Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as she forms a group of fighters to lead a rebellion against the tyrannical forces threatening a peaceful settlement on a distant moon.

Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman are excited for audiences to see the "spectacular" Banu flight scene in Part One, as well as Boutella's kickass performance as Kora. They also highlight the freedom Snyder had in bringing his vision to life and the privilege of telling original stories on such a large scale.

In his deal with Netflix, Zack Snyder's original two-part sci-fi was greenlit with a guaranteed director's cut and free rein for the creative. The studio fully backed Snyder on his vision for this Star Wars-inspired space opera, landing him a stellar cast and two movies starting with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

Led by Sofia Boutella, Part One begins the journey on a rural farming planet on the far reaches of the galaxy, where a mysterious stranger known as Kora (Boutella) crash-landed. Over time she learns the local way of life, but her bloody past resurfaces when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his wicked Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) discover Veldt has been selling their crops to a group of rebels. In order to stand up and fight against the Motherworld, Kora must venture off to bring together a band of fighters to lead the rebellion.

Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman both play a part in the revolution against the Motherwold's armies as Kai, a mercenary pilot, and Gunnar, a Veldt farmer who assists Kora on her scouting mission. During their interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the duo reveal which "spectacular" scene they're most excited for audiences to see and discuss Boutella as a kickass lead. They also talk about the full creative control Snyder had over his vision for Rebel Moon, which projects made them the most anxious before filming, and how Hunnam got Back to the Future'd. Check out all of this and more in the video above, or you can read the full interview transcript below.

COLLIDER: I’ve got a million questions for you guys and I like throwing some curveballs at the beginning. A lot of people in this movie were in Game of Thrones and Zack must have watched the show because if you look at the cast, a lot of people were. So the big question is, how did you get cast?

CHARLIE HUNNAM: I was offered a role in Game of Thrones and was not able to do it, and so I think Zack must have heard that, in spite of not actually gracing the screens, they did want me. So, I passed the Benioff casting test.

Got it. Besides Rebel Moon, if someone has actually never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

HUNNAM: For me, The Lost City of Z.

Oh yeah, that’s really good.

HUNNAM: Because it’s just the film I'm most proud of other than Rebel Moon.

MICHIEL HUISMAN: If I'm thinking of projects that meant a lot to me, one that comes to mind is Treme for HBO. That was a show that, it's been a while, but it holds a special place in my heart.

I saw every episode of that show. David Simon is a genius.

Charlie Hunnam's Body Brought James Gray to Tears

What is the most nervous you have been the night before the first day of filming and why?

HUNNAM: Wow. I suppose you'd have to break that down into two categories — the beginning of one's career where everything was just terrifying, or when we were into the career where there would be something that peaked. So I think the latter is probably more interesting. Again, actually, unfortunately, The Lost City of Z. I had just finished doing King Arthur [Legend of the Sword] and I was about 190 pounds of, like, pure muscle, and I showed up the day after I wrapped for a costume fitting and took my shirt off and James Gray, our intrepid director, was in the room and literally started crying when he saw my body. And I went, “Are you okay?” And he went, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, you've just ruined my film.

HUISMAN: No!

HUNNAM: [Laughs] Yeah.

HUISMAN: That was not the look he was going for.

HUNNAM: No, that's not what he was hoping for. So, I did not eat anything for two weeks and I dropped 18 pounds in two weeks and showed up on set, but then I was really in my head for that first day of filming, like, “Did I really just ruin his film?”

HUISMAN: “I ruined it!”

Thank you for sharing. That's a great story.

HUISMAN: For me, I think it is probably early in my career. After I just moved to the States, which is now probably about 14 or 15 years ago, starting as an actor from abroad, from the Netherlands in my case, starting to work in a language that's not your first language is so terrifying in the beginning, and it took me years to be comfortable with that. So I very, very vividly remember the night before the first day of shooting, thinking, “Oh my god, I can't speak. I don't know how to do this.” Somehow I survived, I guess. Still doing it.

Yeah, you landed on your feet.

HUNNAM: I gotta say, 25 years in — I don't know if you feel like this — the first day of every job is still terrifying because it's all of this theory and all of this hope and work, and then you gotta show up and actually do it.

HUISMAN: And let it go.

Also, you could have the Eric Stolz situation in Back to the Future where you're a few days in and all of a sudden the director is like, “This is the wrong person for this role.”

HUISMAN: Yeah, you can have that, too.

HUNNAM: Been there. I got replaced. I had not started filming, they replaced the director, and the director didn't want me, but I'd been attached to it for a long time and had done all of these rehearsals.

Should I ask the project or should I not?

HUNNAM: Rumor Has It… Do you know what, Steve? Only you I would have actually answered that question for. I hope you understand that. [Laughs]

Thank you.

Sofia Boutella Kicks Ass in 'Rebel Moon'

So, with Rebel Moon, there is a lot of cool shit in this movie. What is something in Part One and Part Two that you are looking forward to audiences seeing?

HUNNAM: There were a couple of moments, I must say. There's one moment – the Banu flight.

HUISMAN: That’s spectacular.

HUNNAM: The first time I saw the film, I've seen it a few times, and the first time I saw it, I love Staz [Nair], like I love that man with all my heart, and that's such an iconic moment for him and his character that that moment happened in Part One and I punched the air.

HUISMAN: I agree. That's a fantastic moment. And also in general, both in Part One and Part Two, I can't wait for the world to see what a badass Sofia is as Kora. I think we were all really in awe by how she approached and dedicated herself to all her stunt work.

I read that she did a ridiculous amount, and the thing about her performance is…

HUISMAN: Everything.

Yeah, but you also need to believe she can kick everyone's ass in every room, and she delivers that.

HUISMAN: Yeah, I agree.

HUNNAM: Because in real life she probably can.

Right. That dancing background definitely works.

Zack Snyder Had Free Rein on 'Rebel Moon'

So one of the things that is really cool about this film is that it's really hard to make original IP nowadays, and I think it's great that Netflix and Zack are bringing something like this to life. Can you talk about the fact that big movies like this are really hard to get a green light and being a part of something like this that is just original?

HUISMAN: Especially for, I felt, as a filmmaker to get free rein. I feel like this really is the world that Zack had in mind, the film that he wanted to make.

HUNNAM: It does not feel like there's a single compromise that’s been made between Zack and the studio. It feels like it's absolutely Zack's. I think it's such a privilege to be able to go and tell original stories on this scale, but then to have as much latitude to be as rock and roll in the process, as punk rock, and that Zack wasn't precious, the studio wasn't precious. It was a really sort of exciting and free-from process actually shooting this, which is unheard of. We were joking about it – normally, if you want that much creative control, you don't also get paid anything. You go and make that for about $200,000 and no one ever sees it, and we all have a lovely time feeling like real artists.

HUISMAN: [Laughs] Super creative.

HUNNAM: Yeah, very rarely you get to feel this creative on something of this scope.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on December 21.