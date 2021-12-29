Fans of Zack Snyder now have a new look at his next project. The director has released the first concept art for his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, as well as confirmed when principal photography is set to begin. The image shows an army of multiple characters, holding weapons, and walking together towards the camera. One of the most noticeable details is a red light coming out of the characters' suits.

In the post, Snyder wrote, "Rebel Moon concept art... we are in full swing heading towards principal photography in a few months." Rebel Moon tells the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrant named Belisarius. Desperate to survive, the colony dispatches a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. Sofia Boutella will star in the lead role for the film. Snyder, who also co-wrote the script for Rebel Moon alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, with story by Snyder and Johnstad, will serve as director and producer.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder previously said about the film. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Image via Zack Snyder/Vero

RELATED: 'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder Compares His New Sci-Fi Movie to 'Man of Steel'

Snyder previously directed this year's Army of the Dead for Netflix and had his director's cut of Justice League released in two versions on HBO Max, including one in black-and-white. Johnstad, who previously worked with Snyder as a co-writer for the 2007 film 300, also wrote scripts for 2017's Atomic Blonde (directed by David Leitch) and 2012's Act of Valor (directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh). Hatten, meanwhile, previously worked with Snyder as a co-writer for Army of the Dead and has also lent his screenwriting talents to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (directed by Chad Stahelski).

No official release date has been announced for Rebel Moon. In the meantime, fans of Snyder can currently watch Army of the Dead on Netflix and Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

‘SCREAM’ Goes Retro with a New Poster From Creepy Duck Design The latest piece from the artist joins the Dolby poster also created for the upcoming film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email