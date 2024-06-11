The Big Picture Get ready Zack Snyder fans, Rebel Moon - The Director's Cuts is finally dropping on Netflix in August with two new chapters.

Expect a completely different experience with longer runtimes, new scenes, and alternate takes in the R-rated version.

Follow warrior Kora as she rallies allies to fight against the Imperium on the moon of Veldt in this epic sci-fi adventure.

Zack Snyder fans head up! The highly anticipated Rebel Moon - The Director’s Cuts finally has an August release date. The fan favorite director’s sci-fi epic has been a hit for Netflix, reigning on its charts for weeks after its release despite mixed reviews from fans and critics. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire came out back in December 2023 with a limited theatrical release followed by the sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, released in April earlier this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the director’s cut which will be out now.

The streamer also revealed the titles of the first two chapters coming out as Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. The chapter names point in a similar direction that Snyder previously took for his eponymous Snyder Cut for Justice League movie, which was narratively divided into six chapters. It’ll be interesting to see the narrative additions and enhancements in Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cuts.

‘Rebel Moon - The Director’s Cuts’ Will Be Very Different from The Original Movie

Snyder is well known for making distinct versions of his features, the director previously hinted that the two different cuts for Rebel Moon are tonally “completely different. They're each an hour longer.” He further elaborated on the technicalities, revealing, "They’re three hours each, and there are tons of scenes that aren’t in the initial versions. We went so far into the weeds with it to the point that even within the body of the movie, a line that was the same in PG-13 as it is in R might be a different take of the same line. Emotionally, it's more like a parallel universe than an extended version. Things happen that in the R-rated version that don't happen in the PG-13. The event order is all different, so it's really an interesting exercise.”

Set in a fictional galaxy, Rebel Moon follows Kora, a mysterious warrior, who steps up to help her refuge home, the moon of Veldt, when the imperialistic Motherworld, whose military, the Imperium, threatens a farming colony. She sets out to recruit warriors from across the galaxy and together they take a stand against the Imperium. The feature has unique characters and a familiar storyline, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the director’s cut unfolds. The movie stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins and many more.

Rebel Moon - The Director’s Cuts will drop on August 2 on Netflix.