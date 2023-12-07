The Big Picture Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder's upcoming film, will now be released a few hours earlier on December 21 at 7 PM PT, allowing audiences to enjoy the adventure sooner.

Kora, the main character, will struggle to fight against the evil government known as the Imperium, especially because she used to work for them. She'll find allies in others who also turned against the Imperium, including General Titus.

The concept of Rebel Moon originated from Snyder's idea for a potential Star Wars film and has now been turned into a movie for Netflix. Kora and her team's mission to take down the Imperium sets the stage for a larger story, as a sequel is already set for release in April 2024.

Rebel Moon will arrive on Netflix earlier than expected, with the streaming platform announcing that Zack Snyder's next film will now be launched on December 21 at 7 PM PT. Previously, the movie was scheduled to premiere on December 22, but the new date will allow audiences to enjoy the adventure a few hours earlier. Kora's (Sofia Boutella) fight for survival is about to begin, and she'll need all the help she can get to defeat the Imperium, the evil government making life impossible for everyone in the galaxy. There's only one hero who can make a difference.

The main struggle for Kora as she makes an effort to fight back against the Imperium will be the fact that she used to work for them before the events of the movie. While she tries to make amends for her past, she'll run into other people who used to belong to the Imperium, before deciding to fight against it. General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) will have a similar backstory, serving the government he's now attempting to take down for years. With the fate of the galaxy in the balance, they'll hire Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary and a pilot who will be able to assist them in their journey.

The concept of Rebel Moon can be traced all the way to when Zack Snyder was coming up with a story for a potential Star Wars film. Even if the filmmaker didn't get to work on the galaxy far, far away, he never got rid of his idea, and even considered producing a television series about it. A few years later, he agreed to turn the concept into a movie for Netflix, with his upcoming space opera set to be released in the next few days. Kora is tired of seeing how the Imperium treats her people, and she's assembled a powerful team to take it down once and for all.

'Rebel Moon' Is Just the Beginning

Since Kora's story is too big to be told in one movie, Netflix and Snyder have already produced a sequel to the upcoming film. Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver is currently set for release on April 19, 2024. Just a few months after Kora is introduced to audiences, her journey will continue, as she tries to free the galaxy from those who have mistreated it for years. It remains to be seen if the franchise can be expanded beyond the two movies currently set for release, but time will tell if the streaming platform will return to Snyder's new world.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on December 21. Watch the trailer below: