Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has fans hyper-excite — the movie billed as the director’s Star Wars is expected to be the big-budget fantastical IP that Netflix needs. The epic space saga is set to hit streaming later this year and by its initial looks seems much larger in scope, and appears to have Snyder’s trademark cinematic elements like muted tones and epic landscapes, while the cast is stacked with powerful performers.

Empire Magazine has released two new covers for the upcoming feature. The first one sees Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam’s Kai, Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus, Doona Bae’s Nemesis, and android Jimmy, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, all ready to take on any nemesis that comes their way. Another cover sees Jimmy the android taking center stage, with his majestic antler headdress and glowing eyes.

What’s Rebel Moon About?

Along with the Star Wars-esque setting of a planet somewhere in a galaxy far far away, for Rebel Moon Snyder also took inspiration from the classic 1954 Akira Kurosawa film Seven Samurai. The story follows a young mysterious woman, chosen by her people to embark on a mission to gather warriors from across the galaxy to protect their homeworld from the ruthless brutality of the Imperium.

Image via Netflix

Directed and written by Snyder, the movie will be released in three parts on Netflix and will have two separate versions, one slightly more explicit than another. Snyder previously explained, “The first version of Rebel Moon to hit screens will be a fantasy adventure that anyone can enjoy and watch. The later cut will be strictly for adults. I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.”

This is not the first time Snyder has established multiple versions of a feature; previously Batman v Superman’s R-Rated cut was made available on home media for people who wanted to see just how far Batman (Ben Affleck) would go. It’ll be very interesting to see what the director has achieved with Rebel Moon in terms of visuals, gore, and effects. The movie also casts Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, along with Jena Malone, Ed Serkin, and more. You can know more about these characters here.

Rebel Moon is scheduled to be released on December 22. You can check out the new images below:

Image via Empire Magazine