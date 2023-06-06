Zack Snyder is currently preparing his next film, an epic space adventure about a young woman who is trying to save her community from imminent destruction. Rebel Moon is set to hit Netflix by the end of the year, and the good news for fans of the filmmaker is that the story will be released in two versions.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the director talked about how one version will be released for the whole family to enjoy, while a second version will feature explicit scenes not meant to be seen by children. Here's what Snyder had to say regarding the two versions of Rebel Moon:

The first version of Rebel Moon to hit screens will be a fantasy adventure that anyone can enjoy and watch. The later cut will be strictly for adults. I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.

Snyder hasn't been shy when it comes to depicting bloody elements within the stories he takes to the screen. But, as a firm believer in the fact that anyone can enjoy his projects, he's established multiple versions of the same movie before. When Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice premiered in theaters a few years ago, the version that could be seen on the big screen might have been a little dark for kids, but the ones brave enough to venture into watching it could still have a great time. When it was time for the battle to be released on home media, an R-rated version was made available for people who wanted to see just how far Batman (Ben Affleck) would go.

What Is the Plot of Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon will tell the story of Kora (Sofia Boutella), a young woman who used to work for the oppressive force that keeps tightening its grasp around her community. After getting out of the terrifying institution, Kora knows she needs to liberate the planet before it's too late. She'll need all the help she can get as she gets ready to explore an entirely new world, full of unexpected threats at every turn. If it sounds something straight from the galaxy far, far away, it's because Snyder completed a draft for an unmade Star Wars movie, serving as inspiration for the new franchise.

Multiple Cuts From the Sequel Are Also Coming

Since Rebel Moon will introduce audiences to an entirely new science-fiction world, there might not be enough time to tell the whole story in a single movie. Due to the massive scale of Snyder's upcoming adventure, Netflix decided to green light the development of a sequel, which is meant to hit the platform not long after the first installment makes its debut. Just like its predecessor, the sequel will come with an alternate cut meant to be seen by an adult audience.

