Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie Rebel Moon has wrapped filming, Snyder announced on Vero. The intergalactic saga was initially billed as Snyder’s version of Star Wars, with plans in place for a sequel. While the director has only shared a few glimpses of the two-part movie, he celebrated the new milestone with a small clip of Korean actor Bae Doona. Led by Sofia Boutella, the feature tells the story of a colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent. In a desperate attempt, the civilians send out a young woman to seek warriors from other planets to fight the tyrannical armies.

While many of the character details are scarce Doona plays a sword-wielding nemesis. Without giving away much the new clip shows off amazing cinematic aesthetics used by the Rebel Moon team and gives us the first look at Doona’s character. Announcing the wrap and showing his gratitude to the team Snyder wrote, "Thank you to everyone who worked on shooting Rebel Moon. I am humbled by your artistry, dedication, your incredible hard work, and your friendship. Without you there simply would be no movie. So again, I thank you! That's a wrap on principal photography!!!!"

The movie that began filming earlier this year in April is co-written by Snyder, his 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten who previously co-wrote the Army of the Dead with the filmmaker. The stellar star cast includes Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy, a JC1435 sentient mechanized robot, Boutella plays the role of Kora, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Ed Skrein plays the role of Regent Belisarius. Further, rounding off the cast are Charlie Hunnam, Cleopatra Coleman, Michiel Huisman, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Kingston Foster, Corey Stoll, Doona, Alfonso Herrera, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ray Fisher, Fra Fee, and Staz Nair.

Image via Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon was announced after the success of Army of the Dead on Netflix, as the filmmaker is under a first-look deal with the streamer. The movie took eight months to shoot and given its hi-fantasy nature, it might take similar time in post-production including possible reshoots — meaning Snyder fans still have a lot of time before the streamer announces any release window. The movie is also expected to have a limited theatrical run before it's streaming debut.

No release date has been announced yet for Rebel Moon; watch this space to know more about further developments of the movie. You can check out more about Rebel Moon's concept art below: