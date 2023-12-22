The Big Picture Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix and has received mixed reviews from critics, but positive feedback from audiences.

Funko has released a collection of Pop! figures featuring key characters from the film, including Kora, Titus, Kai, Nemesis, Jimmy, and Admiral Atticus Noble.

The future of Rebel Moon includes a Part Two film, an extended R-rated cut of the first film, a video game, and a prequel comic set to release next year. The potential for more content in this expansive world is vast.

The first half of Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has finally been released on Netflix in time for the holidays and Funko is ready to celebrate. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire focuses on the gathering of a resistance from across the stars, including colorful characters like their unlikely leader Kora (Sofia Boutella), the former general Titus (Djimon Hounsou), and the ancient robot Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins), to stand against the tyrannical army of Imperium as they march on the farming community of Veldt. To coincide with the film's release, Funko has a new collection of Pop! figures on sale today featuring a few of the faces of the rebels and the Motherworld who come to blows on-screen.

Most of the figures represent the key members of the resistance, including Kora who has transformed from a humble farmer with a past in the Imperium army to a fearless leader tasked with uniting intergalactic warriors. She's shown donning her cloak and wielding a sidearm as she prepares to lead the charge against a well-regimented army far larger than they can muster. At her side is Titus, one of her first recruits and a legendary former member of the Imperium army who looks to put his wisdom to good use on the battlefield. Rounding out the group are Charlie Hunnam's pilot and hired gun Kai, Doona Bae's relentless swordmaster Nemesis, and Jimmy, the robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins who has become somewhat of a mascot for the film. Jimmy awakens and finds a new purpose in A Child of FIre, going on an Arthurian journey of self-discovery throughout the two films.

Representing the Motherworld and its brutal Imperium army in the set is Admiral Atticus Noble in full regalia. Played by Ed Skrein, Noble is the right-hand man of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and only understands ruthless military tactics. Unafraid to crush anyone in the way of what the empire wants, he stands as the main threat to Veldt and the resistance. All six figures can be collected for $12 apiece.

What's In Store for the Future of 'Rebel Moon'?

So far, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire has earned an icy reception from critics, though audiences have been fairly satisfied if a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is any indication. Snyder and co-writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad still have a lot of stories to tell with Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver coming out on April 19 next year along with an extended R-rated cut of the first film. Additionally, the franchise will spread its tendrils out beyond the realm of film to include a video game by Super Evil Megacorp and a "Shakespearean tragedy prequel comic, "House of the Bloodaxe," which are both due out next year as well. Snyder has a massive, relatively unexplored world to work with, so the potential is near limitless for more Rebel Moon content, assuming audiences want more following Part Two.

Rebel Moon Funko Pop! figures are available for purchase now and Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix. Read our review here to get our impression of the first part of Snyder's sci-fi epic. Check out the figures in the gallery above.