Anthony Hopkins has played many notable characters throughout his career. He’s Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, Odin in Marvel’s Thor franchise, and last year he bagged an Academy Award for his heart-wrenching performance in The Father. Later this year he’ll be voicing his most mysterious character yet, a robot named Jimmy in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Now Empire Magazine has released a new look at his character for its upcoming issue. The image sees the robot sitting beside a girl who holds flowers in her hand. “Jimmy, I see him as a wild card,” teases Snyder. “He’s on a journey of self-discovery.” The image does a perfect job of reflecting the nuanced side of the character.

Who Is Anthony Hopkin’s Jimmy in Rebel Moon?

The multipart sci-fi saga is set on a peaceful planet Veldt. When the Imperium forces arrive on the planet and demand its precious resources, the community tasks a female warrior, Kora (Sofia Boutella) to assemble other hardened warriors from across the galaxy to fight back the Imperium forces. The first part will see Kora, building the team to fight against the evil forces on her planet.

Jimmy was one of many identical droids assembled to serve the Imperium king in war. But now, he’s been repurposed by the Imperium to do their (literal) heavy lifting and was brought to the Veldt. For the director, Jimmy acts as an Arthurian element against the fantastical leanings of his sci-fi adventure, a sort of tonal contrast. “I’m a huge Excalibur fanatic,” Snyder says. “He’s Lancelot for sure,” he adds about the robot, “I was thinking about him, and how Milius [another hero, played by E. Duffy and named after Conan The Barbarian writer-director John Milius, and filmmaker Mike Mills] is Percival.”

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam and Sofia Boutella Embark on an Epic Adventure in New 'Rebel Moon' Images

It'll be interesting to see how Jimmy’s arc plays out, given Rebel Moon has influences ranging from George Lucas’ Star Wars to Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai. There’s no doubt that Snyder and Hopkins can craft a character arc with a journey of self-discovery but crafting it around a sometimes antler-wearing robot would be a first.

The movie has a stacked and impressive star cast including Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam’s Kai, Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus, Doona Bae’s Nemesis, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, along with Jena Malone, Ed Serkin, and more. You can learn more about these characters here.

Rebel Moon drops on Netflix on December 22.