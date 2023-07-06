Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is months away but fans can’t stop chattering about it. The movie is billed as his Star Wars story and is set on a peaceful planet, which is taken over by evil forces of the Imperium, in the galaxy far away. The director has a stellar star cast to go with his intense story as well as meticulously crafted scenic visuals. The movie itself is a multi-part sci-fi saga with multiple franchise spin-offs potential and already announced explicit cuts.

Empire Magazine revealed a new image featuring Korean actor Bae Doona which gives us another brief glimpse into Rebel Moon’s world. Doona plays Nemesis, a partially mechanical swordmaster, recruited by Sofia Boutella’s Kora, to help protect her peaceful planet. Doona’s character’s skills are at full display in the new image as she holds two glowing blades in her hands while a couple of more warriors stand behind her. While it’s not clear what they are up to, it seems they are on a mission.

How Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Came to be?

Once upon a time, Snyder had pitched an idea to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy for a Star Wars movie but “It was Seven Samurai in space,” he says. “And a Star Wars movie was my original concept for it.” Elaborating on his original pitch the director revealed that he knew "the origins for George were a lot of those Kurosawa films. I was a big Kurosawa fan, so it made sense as a concept. A really simple story. Kind of clean. Good versus evil.” However, those plans fizzled out due to the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney.

Snyder wanted to do his own things without any legacy characters in his corner of the universe which he wanted to be R-rated which per him “was almost a non-starter.” However, the director knew “it was a big ask. But the deeper I got into it, I realised, it was probably never going to be what I wanted.” But a decade later, Netflix came along and invested in his idea, which has taken the shape of Rebel Moon starring the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, and many more. The director shares, “‘We have our own ideas about what we want to do with the Star Wars universe. You have an idea about a Star Wars movie? Go do that as a fan film.’”

Rebel Moon comes to Netflix on December 22.