The Big Picture Two of the heroes in Rebel Moon, General Titus & Kora, have a complicated past with the evil Imperium and are trying to redeem themselves by taking it down.

The upcoming movie serves as the first installment of a two-part series, with the sequel, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scavenger, set to be released in April 2024.

Director Zack Snyder promises a thrilling and suspenseful ending for the first film, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter and the resolution of the story.

Just before the release of Rebel Moon, a new image from the movie has been released via Total Film featuring one of its bravest heroes, as General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) tries to take down the Imperium. The complexity of the character relies on the fact that he used to work for the same evil organization he's trying to dismantle, redeeming himself for the damage he caused fighting for them by the time audiences see him for the first time. As it turns out, he won't be the only hero in the story trying to make up for his past with the Imperium, in a space opera that will continue in the spring of next year.

Kora (Sofia Boutella), the protagonist of the upcoming tale, also used to work for the Imperium before the events of the movie, but fate had different plans for her by turning her into a vital piece of the rebel conspiracy against it. After raising hell as a villain in The Mummy, Boutella returns as the face of resistance in Rebel Moon, with Kora believing in second chances by recruiting General Titus. After all, no one will understand Hounsou's character more than her, given how they're both trying to fix the mistakes of their past.

Hounsou has been quite busy this year, appearing in both Gran Turismo and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods before making his way to Rebel Moon. The actor will remain in the franchise spotlight going forward, as he's also set to appear in next year's A Quiet Place: Day One. But before facing aliens sensitive to sound, Hounsou will make sure General Titus is depicted as the complicated rebel Snyder set him out to be. Kora will need all the help she can get to get rid of the Imperium, and Titus is one of the few souls resourceful enough to keep up with the protagonist.

A Sequel to 'Rebel Moon' is Coming Next Year

Image via Netflix

Director Zack Snyder realized the story of Rebel Moon was too big to be told in only one movie, with Netflix approving the development of a sequel alongside the production of the first installment. The movie set to be released this year carries the subtitle of Part One - A Child of Fire, while next year's sequel will be called Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scavenger. The filmmaker teased that the first film will end on a "crazy cliffhanger," making way for the premise of next year's chapter.

You can check out the new image from Rebel Moon below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on December 22. You can add Part One to your watchlist on Netflix now and Part Two will be available on April 19, 2024.

Image via Netflix/Total Film

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou Main Genre Adventure Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix