Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon looks like an immersive cinematic experience. The feature dubbed as the director’s version of Star Wars has rolled out its marketing after a long production schedule filming two features back to back. The movie feels much larger in scope and appears to have amazing cinematography with Snyder’s trademark muted tones and epic landscapes. And the cast looks equally exciting — the ensemble cast is full of power-packed performers and fan favorites.

Netflix released a new look at Ed Skrein’s villainous character Admiral Atticus Noble, who is an Imperium officer who serves under Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius, who rules over the area of the galaxy at the heart of the movie's story. Noble commands the fleet of soldiers traveling in a massive, deadly space cruiser called The King’s Gaze. Speaking of his character the actor revealed, “When you look at Noble, you see the harshest type of military savageness.” Adding,

“You see a ruthless, cold man who has chosen horror over morality for the directness of it. In a world where morality is waning, he has cast morality aside in the name of ambition.”

What’s Rebel Moon About?

Inspired by the classic 1954 Akira Kurosawa film Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon follows a young mysterious woman who embarks on a mission to gather warriors from across the galaxy to protect her adopted homeworld from the ruthless brutality of the Imperium. Written by Snyder, who loves long-form story-telling the movie will be released in two parts on Netflix.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Will Have Extended R-Rated Versions For Both Parts

Speaking of the upcoming feature and the decision to break it into two parts, producer Deborah Snyder recently recounted that the movie was originally 172 pages long, and chairman of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber suggested that movies under two hours perform well on the service but “Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…’ So he said, ‘What if I give you two movies?”

Along with Skrein the movie also casts Sofia Boutella as Kora, the rebel warrior, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, along with Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Fee and more. You can know more about these characters here.

Rebel Moon is scheduled to be released on December 22. You can check out the new image below: