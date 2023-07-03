Director Zack Snyder is back with an epic science fiction film up his sleeve as the long-awaited release of Rebel Moon is only a few months away. In an exclusive via Empire Magazine, a brand-new image from the upcoming film has been revealed featuring Ray Fisher as a warrior ready to take on any threat in his way with a giant gun.

“It’s massive,” Fisher said to Empire Magazine about his weapon in the film. “It’s four feet. It’s almost as big as me.” Additional details about his character remain under wraps, but the image showcases him with warpaint and a clear thirst for violence, a stark contrast to his previous portrayal of a youthful and inexperienced Cyborg in Justice League. The character, appropriately named Darrian Bloodaxe, will take inspiration from classic films, such as Seven Samurai, fittingly so as Snyder previously alluded to the movie as a source of inspiration for Rebel Moon's story.

“I pulled from the Seven Samurai of it all,” Fisher adds. “Certain postures I take with my weapon, some of them I modeled after Toshirô Mifune, who carries that katana in a very specific way over his shoulder. Sometimes what I would do, before a take would start, is whisper to myself, ‘Mifune.’” Darrian Bloodaxe will just be one of many characters in the latest sci-fi epic from the legendary director, with Fisher set to star alongside Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Charlie Hunnam, among many others. If the latest image is any indication, then audiences are, at the very least, in for an exciting action-packed experience this holiday season when the film debuts on Netflix.

The Latest Zack Snyder Sci-Fi Epic Will Be the First Part of a Brand-New Trilogy

Fisher and Snyder previously collaborated on the production of Justice League, which is notable for its troubled and controversial production. However, with the DC Universe taking a new direction, Snyder is now showing a return to his original roots, showcased with the release of Netflix’s Army of the Dead in 2021. Rebel Moon will continue his established partnership with the streaming studio, and it looks like the director has an even bigger story to tell as the upcoming film is set to be only the first half of an epic two-part movie, with the second installment expected to debut sometime in the near future. Whether Netflix has a new popular franchise on its hands remains a mystery for now. Only time will tell when the film finally launches on Netflix later this year.

Rebel Moon debuts on Netflix on December 22. The streamer has not yet released a trailer for the film, but you can watch a behind-the-scenes featurette down below.