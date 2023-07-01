Zack Snyder is set to kick off a rebellion with his upcoming feature Rebel Moon. The director is known for his expansive world-building, brilliant production design, signature cinematography, and love for slow-burning plots that span across movies. With his upcoming feature, billed as his Star Wars, fans will embark on a quest that takes them to different parts of the galaxy with its protagonist Kora (Sofia Boutella) who’s on a mission to enlist warriors from across the galaxy to protect her home planet from evil Imperium.

Empire Magazine released new images from the upcoming feature, and they are a visual treat. The first image sees Boutella and Charlie Hunnam’s Kai having a conversation in a spaceship. The ship's design is reminiscent old-school space movies. Another image sees a spaceship hovering over land while two massive explosions take place in the background. The images paint a good picture of what to expect but do not give away any plot points.

Rebel Moon Could Stretch Beyond Two Parts

The movie will see Kora, assembling a group of galactic heroes to help her homeland, the peaceful moon of Veldt, stand against the demands of the evil Imperium, especially Ed Skrein’s Admiral Atticus Noble. The movie currently has a sequel in the works with more parts to come per the report, “If we cut it down to one movie, we pretty much know how that goes. By page 15, we’re on the road. With a recruitment movie, trust me, I know,” Snyder says with a laugh acknowledging his experience with previous movies about enlisting heroes.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Zack Snyder's Warriors are Ready to Take on the Galaxy in New 'Rebel Moon' Covers

“I feel like this movie is an accumulation of everything he’s done thus far,” producer Deborah Snyder adds. Further teasing, “There’s so much to it, and so much thought in the production design and the languages and the characters.” For the makers, the difference between a three-hour cut and their two-part approach will be felt by the audience, as Snyder notes, “There are no surprises in that [single] movie. Four hours is a whole different kettle of fish.” With an ensemble cast and political plot there's much story to explore, the movie certainly provides a good backdrop not only for the multi-part film franchise but also for many possible spin-offs.

While the first movie will focus on getting the band together the next one will be much more explosive, its “the war movie, like a Normandy invasion film, but with the first hour in France,” the director teases. And certainly, his France is outer space. Though a sci-fi setting, the emotional stakes will be much higher, “It’s very much a movie about, ‘What would you sacrifice yourself for?’” says Snyder. “Everyone’s a little bit broken, but there’s a real catharsis in the journey.”

Rebel Moon comes to Netflix on 22 December. You can check out the new images below.

Image via Netflix/Empire