Zack Snyder is ready to take audiences into the new world he's been working on for the past couple of years, as new images have emerged from his latest project, Rebel Moon. Thanks to Vanity Fair, new images from the upcoming blockbuster have been shared online, showcasing the production design of Netflix's new space opera. Even if another studio is busy producing stories set in a galaxy far, far away, Snyder has been working on bringing his own style and voice to a story created with an immense scale in mind, featuring multiple planets, vehicles and an emotional journey at its core.

In the images, Sofia Boutella can be seen in the main role, as Kora is a young woman who wants to see her people liberated from an oppressive force that wants to keep its position of power within the galaxy. Before she embarks on a dangerous journey to change the fate of her people, she'll have to learn a thing or two about the inner workings of her community. The twist for the hero of Rebel Moon is that she used to be a part of the problem, and now that she's out of the institution, she knows how bad things will get for everyone if the army she used to be a part of isn't stopped.

Snyder's desire to explore this dystopian future in deep space came after not being able to join the Star Wars franchise. The filmmaker didn't event want to get close to the central story of that series, opting for creating his own original characters. However, when it was clear that his project wouldn't enter production, he still wanted to turn his ideas into a reality, and that's how the concept of Rebel Moon began to be formed in his head. Netflix didn't hold back either, allowing Snyder to bring his epic story to life without many budget restrictions. After all, space battles and new worlds have to look as realistic as possible.

Image via Netflix/Vanity Fair

Who Else Will Appear in Rebel Moon?

As proven by the other projects in his filmography, Zack Snyder loves to gather big ensemble casts to tell his stories, and it looks like Rebel Moon will continue the tradition. Corey Stoll, Ray Fisher, Doona Bae, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E. Duffy, Staz Nair, and Cleopatra Coleman will be a part of the movie in undisclosed roles, setting the stage for a big spectacle featuring talent from multiple action franchises. They won't be alone for the ride, as Djimon Hounsou and Ed Skrein are also set to make appearances in the upcoming blockbuster.

You can check out the new images from Rebel Moon below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on December 22: