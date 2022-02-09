Zack Snyder putting together a cast that is quite stacked with talent for his follow-up to Army of the Dead for Netflix. Snyder’s upcoming science-fiction film Rebel Moon just added Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, and Doona Bae to its already impressive cast.

Rebel Moon is said to take place in a colony out in the distant parts of space. But, when the colony gets threatened by armies of an evil ruler, they send a young woman to get help from neighboring worlds.

Hunnam is likely most known to audiences from his starring roles in shows like Sons of Anarchy and movies like Pacific Rim and The Gentlemen. Fisher is best known for his role as Cyborg, the DC Comics superhero in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he also starred in the third season of the HBO drama True Detective. Hounsou is an Academy Award-nominated actor who could be recognized for anything from his dramatic works in films like Blood Diamond and Amistad to his turn in comic book movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Shazam! While Bae is best known to American audiences for her starring role in Cloud Atlas but has also starred in a number of Korean shows like Kingdom and The Silent Sea. Hunnam, Hounsou, Fisher, and Bae are set to join the already announced cast of Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Jena Malone (The Neon Demon), Staz Nair (Supergirl), and Sky Yang (Halo) in the film.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: 'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder Compares His New Sci-Fi Movie to 'Man of Steel'

Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry, signed a first-look deal with Netflix after his film Army of the Dead was a huge success for the platform. With Rebel Moon being the first feature sprung from the deal. Snyder will be directing the film and co-wrote it with Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde), with Snyder and Johnstad also getting “story by” credits. Rebel Moon is being produced for The Stone Quarry by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Snyder with Eric Newman serving as a producer for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen and Bergen Swanson will be serving as executive producers on the film for Grand Electric alongside Johnstad and Hatten.

Rebel Moon is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming later this year. Rebel Moon is expected to release exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the project and check out the other pieces of concept art Snyder shared along with the casting announcement:

Image via Zack Snyder

Image via Zack Snyder

