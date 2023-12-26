The Big Picture Netflix's sci-fi film Rebel Moon became the most-watched English-language film on the streaming platform with 23.9 million views in the week before Christmas.

Rebel Moon was supported by fan screenings and takeovers, which contributed to its popularity.

Netflix's new film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire from director Zack Snyder has been panned by critics, currently sitting at a 24% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences were much more kind, resulting in Rebel Moon becoming the most-watched English-language film on the streaming platform during the week before Christmas. The sci-fi epic, heavily influenced by the Star Wars franchise, led the pack with 23.9 million views from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

The first half of a two-part epic, Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou. The film was likely helped by a number of Netflix-led fan screenings and takeovers across the world in the leadup to its release, including events at fan conventions. Following Rebel Moon was Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, which came second in Netflix's English-language film category with 19.7 million views. The long-awaited family film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget came in third with 14.9 million views, followed by the wildly successful Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal and Illumination which racked up 7.9 million views. The Adam Sandler-led animated film Leo rounded out the top five with 7.2 million views.

When it came to non-English language films, Netflix's charts were topped by the Nigerian thriller Blood Vessel, which stayed in the number one spot with 2.4 million views. The Mexican film Familia came in second with 2.4 million views, followed by Hong Kong's Shaolin Soccer with 1.9 million views, India's Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case with 1.7 million views and Poland's The Taming of the Shrewd 2 with 1.6 million views.

'My Life With the Walter Boys' Led the Television Charts

On the television side of things, the teenage coming-of-age drama My Life with the Walter Boys led Netflix's English-language charts with 7.6 million views, its second week in a row at the top spot. An adaptation of the book of the same name by Ali Novak, Netflix recently renewed the series for a second season.

In second place for English-language TV was the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown, which tells the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the late matriarch of the British royal family. The Imelda Staunton-starring show garnered 5.7 million views over Christmas week. In third place was Where Was I, the standup special from comedian Trevor Noah, which debuted with 3.8 million views. This was followed by the first season of Obliterated, an action parody starring Shelley Hennig, which had 3.2 million views. The top five was rounded out by the fifth season of Car Masters: Rust to Riches with 2.6 million views.

In regards to non-English language television, Japan's manga adaptation Yu Yu Hakusho led the way for the second week in a row with 6.2 million views. South Korea's My Demon came in second place with 3.6 milion views, followed by South Korea's Gyeongseong Creature with 3 million views, South Korea's Singles Inferno with 2.9 million views, and Belgium's High Tides with 2.5 million views.

Rebel Moon and My Life with the Walter Boys are both streaming on Netflix now.

